Robert Long admits his line of work isn’t for everyone.
“You’ve got to be a little bit crazy to do this...,” says Long, the owner of Long’s Tree Service in Linville, using an expletive to describe the work.
While at a job site Friday in Harrisonburg, Long shows a video of him scaling a tree nearly 80 feet in the air at a property in northern Rockingham County. Long says his company specializes in removing dangerous trees.
“It don’t bother me,” Long says. “As long as you climb safe.”
Long is 61 years old, but 29 at heart, he says. Since 1982, he’s been all over the Valley and West Virginia, working with his crews to remove dangerous trees. They may be very tall, or old, or close to buildings or other trees.
“There ain’t nothing too big, ain’t nothing too little,” he says.
It seemed like another day on the job for Long a little over a week ago, as his crew began work on removing trees at 512 S. Main St. in Harrisonburg, at the South Main and Paul Street intersection.
Long says 10 trees total were on the property, and the one closest to the rear of the building needed to come down. It stood about 100 feet tall, was more than 27 feet wide, and was quite close to the building, which is used for James Madison University off-campus student housing.
As Long began work to remove the tree, he saw his son, Daniel, run off the property and across Paul Street into the yard of the Elks Lodge.
“I started, and I couldn’t see Daniel,” Robert says. “And I thought, ‘Where the hell did he go?’”
Then, Robert saw the honeybees.
“I got at least 20 bee stings,” Daniel says. “I know I looked crazy as hell running away.”
A colony of about 600 to 1,000 bees were in a log in the tree in a hive about 3 to 5 years old, Daniel says. When part of the tree fell, a swarm of bees exited, and the honeycomb splattered on the pavement “on impact.”
“I’ve never seen anything else like it,” Daniel says. As Daniel tells the story of what happened, Scott Seekford, another employee, begins to lay down on the pavement where the hive fell.
“Are you licking it?” someone asks.
“No,” Seekford responds. “You can still smell the honey.”
When the tree fell, the hive burst and honey began to roll down the macadam. Seekford estimates it was about 20 pounds of honey.
“We could eat the honeycomb like a candy bar,” Daniel says.
But with the tree down, crew members had another task on their hands — rescuing the bees. The hive was one of the biggest they’d seen in their line of work.
“There were all these bees,” Seekford says. “I thought, ‘We’ve got to save them bees.’”
Bee Rescue
It appeared that no one wanted to tackle the bee issue, Daniel says, until one of the employees at Long’s Tree Service went to Tractor Supply and asked workers there if they knew anything about bees.
“The manager [of Tractor Supply] called me and said there was a customer who called in and had bees in a tree,” says Christina Christian, of Harrisonburg.
Christian and members of the Shenandoah Valley Beekeepers Association came to the rescue.
Christian says her family got into beekeeping in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic halted many activities. She asked her son, Tyler, who was 12 at the time, if he wanted to get into beekeeping.
“He said yes, we got the project books and went from there,” she says.
Last week was the first bee rescue Christian has done, she says, and she and her husband, Terry, set up a nuc box, used to hive a small colony of bees, on the site.
“We got all the bees into the nuc box except about 75 to 100,” she says.
Christian says getting the queen bee in the nuc box is the key to a successful rescue. Queen bees have a longer abdomen than worker bees, but it can be a challenge to locate them, she says. Once the queen bee is in the nuc box, other bees begin to gravitate toward her, Christian says.
Over time, the Christians will monitor and care for the colony at their house, along with the three other colonies they have. She notes the importance honeybees have in the environment, as pollinators for flowers, fruits and vegetables.
“There’s honeybees around but not enough unless people help keep them going and help protect them,” she says.
Tyler and Christina Christian will be at the Rockingham County Fair next week, along with other beekeepers in the Shenandoah Valley Beekeepers Association, to sell some of his honey. The honey from local beekeepers is more natural and “real” compared to honey bought in the store, she says. The honey sold at this year’s fair won’t be from last week’s bee rescue, but rather from the family’s other colonies, she says.
“In our honey, we don’t add any sugar,” Christian says. “You can taste the difference between store-bought honey and the honey you get from a beekeeper.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.