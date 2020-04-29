Husband and wife team John and Stephanie Blevins moved to Harrisonburg in 2017 as they took charge of the local Salvation Army operation in the city.
However, the Blevinses have been reassigned to take over the Salvation Army in Goldsboro, N.C., and will be leaving town by the end of June.
Reassignments are a common practice in the Salvation Army, as leaders are relocated to new cities and counties every three to four years, according to John Blevins.
“The army does that so you always have fresh leadership and a fresh vision,” he said in a Wednesday interview.
John and Stephanie Blevins have been captains of the Salvation Army since 2009, and they grew up in families that were involved with the Protestant charitable organization.
“It’s something that’s kind of in our blood,” John Blevins said.
The Blevinses have also led Salvation Army operations in Waynesboro, which was their first placement, and Portsmouth.
John Blevins said that when the family first heard they would be stationed in Harrisonburg, they were excited.
“It was coming back to the familiar,” he said, referencing the family’s time in Waynesboro. “And we knew Harrisonburg was a very generous community that supported the Salvation Army well.”
That excitement felt by the Blevins about Harrisonburg is now being felt by Harold and Eunice Gitau, Salvation Army lieutenants who are stationed in Memphis, Tenn., but will be taking the reins from the Blevinses in late June.
“We are looking forward to that and trusting God for what he has in store for us in Harrisonburg, Va.,” Harold Gitau said in a Wednesday interview.
Looking back at what they’ve accomplished while in the Friendly City, John Blevins said they were pleased with renovating and improving the shelter.
He also said the sale of the Salvation Army’s old building on East Washington Street and other efforts have increased economic resources for the local group. Stephanie Blevins agreed.
“We were able to a build a good foundation for the Salvation Army to exist and continue for many years to come,” John Blevins said. “I think that’s what we’re proud of accomplishing the most.”
