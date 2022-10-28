Harrisonburg’s Salvation Army is asking the public for a small favor — actually 500 small favors.
Every year, the Salvation Army provides Thanksgiving and Christmas baskets for families signed up for assistance, but the organization ran into an issue this year.
About 500 chickens and turkeys are needed to make the baskets, and right now there are none, said Duane Burleigh, captain of the local chapter.
Local poultry plants that normally donate to the Salvation Army have been unable to do so this year because of the avian bird flu, Burleigh said.
The local chapter has never experienced the problem to this extent, Burleigh said. Members are asking the community to help.
Thanksgiving baskets will be distributed on Nov. 22 and Christmas baskets on Dec. 15, Burleigh said.
People can purchase a turkey or chicken and drop it off at the Salvation Army building at 185 Ashby Ave. in Harrisonburg, where there is a freezer on-site.
Folks can also make a financial donation online at salvationarmypotomac.org/harrisonburgcorps.
Avian influenza viruses have been detected in U.S. birds, including commercial poultry, beginning in January, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
Over 47 million birds have been affected.
Other Salvation Army chapters across the country are experiencing similar problems, Burleigh said. The corporate office told Harrisonburg members to “keep plugging along.”
