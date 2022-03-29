The leaders of the Harrisonburg Salvation Army have been pulled from their local post amid an ongoing investigation into allegations of mismanagement of its homeless shelter.
Harold and Eunice Gitau, captains in the organization who headed up local operations since June 2020, have been transferred, according to a statement released by the Salvation Army Potomac Division on Monday.
“We appreciate their service and lift them in prayer,” the statement says. “While there is no ideal time for abrupt leadership change, The Salvation Army’s structure allows for the life-changing and saving work to continue uninterrupted.”
The statement does not say where the Gitaus have been transferred to.
A familiar face has been tapped to fill in locally “[f]or the immediate future” as Captain Duane Burleigh has been appointed as the interim officer, the statement says. Burleigh and his wife, Cathie, headed up the Harrisonburg branch from June 2008 to June 2014.
“Burleigh is uniquely suited to provide immediate assistance as he and his wife previously served in Harrisonburg,” the statement says.
A spokesperson for the Salvation Army Potomac Division, based in Washington, D.C., said no interviews would be given at this time, citing the ongoing investigation.
Monday’s announcement comes less than a week after the Salvation Army suspended its shelter operations in Harrisonburg. Former staff alleged that the shelter was mismanaged, problems were not fixed and hiring and maintaining staff was an issue.
Former shelter manager Heather Austin said the Gitaus did not prioritize fixing issues with the shelter and avoided staffing the shelter themselves, even when the only other option would cost the organization money to put residents in hotels.
“The care, safety, and wellbeing of clients and staff is – and has always been – The Salvation Army’s primary concern and responsibility,” the Salvation Army said in a statement in announcing the suspension last week. “The Salvation Army takes allegations from former employees and clients very seriously.”
Shelter residents were moved to hotels after the operations were suspended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.