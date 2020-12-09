Like almost everything in 2020, photos with Santa Claus at Valley Mall look a lot different this year than they have in past years. But beginning last week, Santa descended on the mall and will be taking socially distanced photos with kids throughout the holiday season.
This year, appointments are required to get photos with Santa. Santa is wearing a mask and children can not get within 6 feet of Santa. There is a barrier rope around Santa and his chair and a bench in front of the rope where children can sit, and Santa can be seen in photos in the background.
But that doesn't mean children still can't have a great experience visiting Santa and can still share smiles and their holiday wish lists with him.
According to Cherry Hill Programs, the company that organizes Santa's presence at Valley Mall, behind the scenes Santa and staff have daily health screenings and temperature checks, and there will be a focus on hygiene and cleanliness at the set. Overall, experiences with Santa will follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health agencies, including all the day-to-day best practices people are accustomed to seeing in other retail businesses and public areas.
Masks are required by every guest age 5 and up.
Santa will be available Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. with an hour break from 3 until 4 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with the same hour break.
These hours will go until Dec. 23. Additionally Santa Claus will be available on Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a break between 1 and 2 p.m.
Cherry Hill Programs refused to allow the Daily News-Record to talk with the individual portraying Santa or those helping him with photos. They did not give a reason for this refusal.
