The Shenandoah Valley Scholars Latino Initiative will be hosting its fourth annual Noche de Salsa event on April 25.
The event is the non-profit’s big fundraiser that helps support its mission of creating opportunities for first-generation Latino students from Harrisonburg High School.
The Scholars Latino Initiative first came to Harrisonburg in 2012. The first group of students graduated from college last spring.
The organization was started in this area by a North Carolina-based philanthropist Peter Kauffman, he wanted to bring it to Virginia. He started in Richmond and then came to Harrisonburg due to ties with Eastern Mennonite University, said Christopher Clymer Kurtz, director of development for SLI. The organization is now also in Winchester.
The Shenandoah Valley Scholars Latino Initiative begins freshman year, when HHS students apply to be a part of the program. Then, for the next three years, students participate in leadership and college-preparedness activities with the end goal being college acceptance.
The organization currently supports 69 students from Harrisonburg, Winchester and Richmond.
SLI provides rigorous academic challenge, leadership development, supportive mentorships and scholarship awards through collaborations with various organizations such as On The Road Collaborative and James Madison University.
At the end of their high school career, SLI students who completed the program and were accepted into college can apply for a $5,000 scholarship from SLI.
“It’s a nice bridge. It helps fill in the gaps freshman year,” Kurtz said.
In addition to scholarship money, SLI also purchases laptops for college freshmen who went through the scholars program and provides tuition assistance for students while still in high school to enroll in dual-enrollment classes that provide college credit and college-level academic experience, Kurtz said.
SLI also helps students find additional college tuition assistance.
Noche de Salsa is SLI’s celebration of the significant and positive impacts on the lives of SLI scholars. Evening highlights will include Latino food from local restaurants, wine and local beers, salsa dance instruction and dancing led by Salsaburg, a silent auction and more.
To learn more about the Shenandoah Valley Scholars Latino Initiative, go to www.svsli.org.
