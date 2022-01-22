The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is causing disruptions to standardized testing for area school divisions.
In 2020 and 2021, the Virginia Department of Education waived the Standards of Learning test requirements for students and for graduation. SOL tests are proctored and require students to be present in school to take them. But with many students learning virtually, particularly at the high school level, the requirement was waived for the past two years.
However, with all schools open this year, SOL tests are once again required, said Brian Nussbaum, director of testing for Harrisonburg City Public Schools.
SOL tests are given beginning in third grade and continue through high school. While parents have the option to opt their children out of SOL tests, five passed SOL tests are required for a standard and advanced diploma.
While the bulk of SOL tests are given in the spring, some winter testing is underway and HCPS saw about 20% absenteeism, the majority of which were due to students having to quarantine, Nussbaum said.
“There are many that we just won’t get,” he said, adding that while make-up tests can happen, there will be many who can’t or won’t make them up.
Nussbaum said the school division is moving forward as normally as possible and will tackle the challenges of the pandemic when it comes to testing in the spring.
Cheryl Estep, student assessment and data analysis supervisor for Rockingham County Public Schools, said the division is utilizing a larger window for testing this year. The VDOE gives school divisions a window of time to administer tests.
Under normal circumstances, RCPS does not need to utilize the entire window of time. However, with the anticipation that more students will be absent to quarantine this spring, it will begin testing earlier to allow for more make-up testing.
“We have some flexibility as long as we stay in that window,” Estep said.
Another challenge is adhering to distancing protocols while offering proctored tests. Utilizing the entire testing window is also necessary to accommodate this safety measure as only so many students can be in a classroom taking a test at the same time.
“Schedules are being made now so we can keep students distanced,” Estep said.
Testing was down significantly during the 2020-2021 school year, as opposed to the 2018-2019 school year, which was the last year before the pandemic. No data is available for the 2019-2020 school year as no SOL tests were given.
For Rockingham County, in 2018-2019, schools administered 22,172 tests, according to the VDOE. That number dropped to 12,379 tests during the last year, about 56% of the participation seen before the pandemic.
For Harrisonburg in 2018-2019, schools administered 10,634 tests. That number dropped to 5,228 during the last school year, about 49% of the participation seen before the pandemic.
