The Harrisonburg School Board elected a new chairperson and vice chairperson for 2022 at its meeting Tuesday.
Every year, at the beginning of the calendar year, the gavel wielded by the chairperson passes to the superintendent until a new chairperson and vice chairperson are voted for.
The outgoing chairperson was Kristen Loflin, and the outgoing vice chairperson was Nick Swayne.
At the Tuesday meeting, Superintendent Michael Richards asked first for nominations for chairperson. Swayne was nominated, and no other nominations were put forth. Swayne was voted unanimously as chairperson.
Swayne then asked for nominations for vice chairperson. Deb Fitzgerald was the sole nominee. She was then unanimously voted to serve as vice chairperson.
The School Board members then went on to modify and approve committee positions for 2022.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.