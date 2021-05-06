To open Harrisonburg High School this coming fall to all students who want to be in-person five days a week, the school division will need to rent two structures to accommodate students for lunch.
It’s a prime example of why School Board members and Harrisonburg City Public Schools senior staff say construction needs to resume as soon as possible on the city’s second high school, commonly called HHS2. If construction doesn’t begin this summer, the school division and city will lose even more money based on anticipated higher construction costs, as well as time, Superintendent Michael Richards said. If construction doesn’t begin in the next few months, the new school will not be ready for opening for the 2023-24 school year, Richards said.
Richards expects HHS will be overcrowded by 600 students this coming fall. The school was originally designed for up to 1,350 students. When social distancing requirements are added, the capacity of the school drops even lower. The school’s mobile classrooms help solve the issue of classroom space for all of these students, but not that of core spaces such as lunch rooms and bathrooms.
At a meeting Tuesday night it was suggested that temporary buildings, which can house between 100 and 120 students while maintaining social distance, as well as adding a fourth lunch run, could solve the issue of feeding HHS students. However, the division will sacrifice parking space as well as money.
The cost of installation of the buildings, as well as rental, will run the school division $716,000 in total over the next five years, the recommended contract length, said Craig Mackail, chief operating officer for the school division. This figure doesn’t take into account the cost of the 14 mobile classrooms the school already rents.
It would also cost the school an additional 50 parking spaces, on top of those already sacrificed, which can cause bus backups and traffic along Garbers Church Road.
For this reason and others, Richards asked City Council to resume construction on HHS2, which was halted in April of last year due to the global pandemic and the impact on the economy.
In a presentation to School Board on Tuesday, Richards requested “that City Council approve City staff to work with HCPS staff on the ‘Restart Scope of Work.’ It is further requested that City Council pass an appropriation ordinance in the amount of at least $8.5 million to provide funding for HCPS to resume construction and pay vendors for the ‘Restart Scope of Work.’”
The Restart Scope of Work is what could be accomplished by Nielsen Builders this summer if funding is appropriated by City Council from the American Rescue Plan Act.
This work includes:
• Mobilize equipment
• Finish blasting and site work for building pad
• Begin geothermal well installation
• Complete design and engineering of U.S. 11
• Build slab on-grade building pad
• Set elevator shaft and stairwells
Total cost for this work is $8.5 million. Additional work could be added if the remaining $1.5 million in anticipated American Rescue Plan money is appropriated to the school division by the city, as well as if $2 million in anticipated leftover funds for the current fiscal year is directed toward the project.
