Five candidates running for the Harrisonburg School Board sat in front of an audience at James Madison University’s Memorial Hall Wednesday evening to discuss the future of children in city schools.
The candidates are running for three, four-year terms. Incumbents Kristen Loflin, Obie Hill and Andy Kohen are seeking reelection, while Korin Jackson and Emma Phillips are also running.
Loflin, Kohen and Phillips are running in a joint campaign.
The forum was moderated by two staff reporters from The Breeze, James Madison University’s school newspaper, alongside the editor-in-chief of The Harrisonburg Citizen.
The forum kicked off with a question about Tuesday’s court hearing on a lawsuit regarding transgender students’ preferred names and pronouns.
In August 2021, Harrisonburg City Public Schools adopted a policy regarding gender identity and treatment of transgender and gender-questioning students, following a model policy from the Virginia Department of Education.
The lawsuit was filed in June by parents and teachers who say the division’s policy violates their First Amendment rights, freedom of speech, and freedom of religion.
The lawsuit was brought against the School Board and Superintendent Michael Richards.
Both Kohen and Hill, who are defendants, said they cannot comment on the lawsuit. Loflin is also a defendant in the lawsuit.
Kohen, Loflin and Phillips said they err on the side of students in regards to the policy debate.
Hill disagreed, saying he wants to restore trust between families and schools.
“I am always working to pull the families into the process of bringing about safety and health for our students,” Hill said.
In a follow-up question, moderators asked candidates if they support Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed policies regarding transgender students.
In September, the Youngkin administration released updated model policies regarding rights of transgender students, reversing previous guidance.
Kohen, Loflin and Phillips said they disagree with the changes.
Hill said it would be disrespectful to not consider adopting Youngkin’s policies. Jackson agreed.
“If we want to have that good communication and have that trust with our families, it's important for us to communicate to our families,” Jackson said, “in regards to all care that regards their child.”
Controversial books in school libraries was another topic discussed.
Phillips said there is misinformation surrounding this topic.
“Our librarians hold master's degrees in library sciences, and I trust them to curate a diverse collection of books with protagonists that look like all of our students,” Phillips said.
Phillips, Hill and Kohen said a formal policy is in place for parents to challenge books they find inappropriate. Parents can fill out a form, which a committee will review, Kohen said.
Jackson said parents have every right to be concerned about books that they deem inappropriate in the school libraries.
Loflin, who has children in HCPS, said she spoke with a librarian once about a book she found concerning.
“Parents have so many connections to our schools. We don't actually need to come into School Board meetings and wave books around and show banned book lists,” Loflin said.
All candidates were in favor of expanding dual language programs in HCPS.
When asked how the school division can incentivize jobs, Loflin, Phillips and Jackson said teachers need higher pay and more time to plan.
Jackson said teachers need more substitute help, especially in special education.
Candidates were asked if the city funds schools properly -- and not everyone agreed.
Hill said he is content with funding, adding that Rocktown High School, which is being built off South Main Street, did not have to be as expensive as it was.
“But we can blame that on the pandemic, and also the delays that were put in place by previous councils,” Hill said.
Kohen said that in past years, City Council has pushed back on the board’s agenda.
“I think that the city government could do a much better job in supporting education,” Kohen said.
All candidates said they are in favor of school resource officers.
Candidates also talked about inequity in schools, which Phillips, Loflin and Kohen said is the most consequential barrier facing HCPS.
Hill said the biggest barrier is the political divide in dialogue about city schools.
“We need to keep the politics outside of the school and keep the focus on education for our students,” Hill said.
Jackson said racial barriers is her biggest concern.
“It is instilled in our kids that because of the color of their skin, they're not going to achieve well,” Jackson said. “I think it's important that if we eliminate that barrier, we can eliminate that division,” Jackson said.
The general election is Tuesday, and polls will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.
