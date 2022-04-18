The Harrisonburg City School Board will meet Tuesday for a work session where it will discuss the name of the new high school. This is likely the last meeting before the School Board approves a name at its May 3 meeting.
At the School Board’s last meeting in early April, the School Board heard a presentation by Cathy Copeland, chair of the naming committee. The naming committee had met numerous times and examined 500 online submissions and 1,500 name suggestions for the new school.
The top 10 names were:
• Rocktown High School
• Newtown Valley High School
• South Ridge High School
• Lucy Simms High School
• Newtown High School
• Valley View High School
• United/Unity High School
• Blue Ridge High School
• Freedom High School
• Mountain View High School
But at the end of the day, the naming committee recommended South Ridge High School as the name for HHS2. The No. 2 recommendation was United/Unity High School, No. 3 was Newtown High School and No. 4 was Valley View High School.
At the work session, the School Board will have a discussion on the naming committee’s recommendation, as well as other options. The School Board does not have to vote with the naming committee.
Also at Tuesday’s work session, the School Board will hear from a presentation about the progress being made on outdoor learning spaces at most of the division’s schools. The presentation will be made by the outdoor learning spaces contractor.
Each school was tasked with developing plans for outdoor learning spaces that fit the unique landscape of each school’s campus. Outdoor learning spaces were an initiative that Superintendent Michael Richards brought to the school division when he started in 2019. However, the COVID-19 pandemic escalated the timeline on getting those up and running. Richards has said he hopes the outdoor learning spaces will be ready for the summer school session.
The School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. at Stone Spring Elementary School. The meeting will also be broadcast and a link will appear on the BoardDocs website prior to the start of the meeting.
