The Harrisonburg School Board will meet tonight, and one item of business includes approving a request of $585,000 in supplemental funds be turned over to the school division.
This is an annual request based on grants at the local, state and federal level to support various programs.
“The city has received these dollars based on applications put in,” said School Board Chairman Andy Kohen, adding that it is a formality to ask that they be turned over to the school division.
A big chunk of the funds goes to Title I instruction, accounting for $180,000 in supplemental funding.
School improvement grants account for $112,000 of the additional funding, and $113,000 is from a state grant for SMART Beginnings early childhood education.
The remaining funding is from local and state grant applications.
The approval of the supplemental funding is a “formality of handling the money,” Kohen said, because it goes past the current operating budget that was approved in spring of 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.