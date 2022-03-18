In the next few weeks, both Harrisonburg City Public Schools and Rockingham County Public Schools will approve budgets for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, although the General Assembly has yet to approve one of its own.
Earlier this month, the Harrisonburg School Board met to discuss updated pay scales for employees as well as to receive an update on the status of the budget.
Depending on what version of the budget is approved by the General Assembly, HCPS could be receiving more money than the Governor’s proposed budget, or significantly less. Tracy Shaver, chief financial officer for the school division, said that a House of Delegates version of the budget would mean $2.4 million less than the Governor’s proposed budget, and a Senate version would mean $840,000 more.
“I’ve never seen a $3.3 million gap,” Shaver said about the difference in funding between the Senate and House versions of the budget.
“We’re going to be in limbo for awhile,” answered Superintendent Michael Richards. “We’re not going to know for awhile.”
It’s not unheard of that local school divisions approve budgets before the General Assembly does. This just means HCPS doesn’t know the state funding component when approving the budget, and therefore will have to amend the budget when it does. Shaver said that HCPS approved its 2020-2021 fiscal year budget before the state approved its, and five or six years ago the state didn’t have an approved budget until June.
The School Board decided to set aside Policy 311 that says the board must approve a budget by April in order to get it to City Council. Instead, a budget will be presented and approved at the School Board’s April 5 regular meeting.
The Rockingham County School Board will meet Monday and Superintendent Oskar Scheikl will present a proposed budget. This meeting will take place at Massanutten Technical Center at 6 p.m. The School Board will then approve the budget at a special meeting on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Central Office.
