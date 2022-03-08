If you’re a first- or second-grader, this is the first year you’ve known a regular school year. For current second-graders, their kindergarten year was disrupted with three months left to go and their first-grade year was spent not attending five days a week.
The level of “educational disruption” that has occurred due to the pandemic has varied depending on the grade and the school division. But it has affected everyone. For instance, the majority of Harrisonburg City Public Schools students didn’t step foot in a classroom from March 2020 until August 2021. The youngest members of HCPS and Rockingham County Public Schools were only in the classroom two days a week for the 2020-21 school year.
And while this school year, 2021-22, has represented a return to normal in a lot of ways, it has also been marred by playing catch up, or “unfinished learning,” said Larry Shifflett, assistant superintendent of innovation and learning for RCPS.
“I think we are still seeing some gaps in our students’ learning,” Shifflett said.
A year of virtual or part-time virtual learning has set students behind where they should be in their educational journey this year. Concepts taught during the 2020-21 school year may have been retaught for students this year if they didn’t grasp the lesson during virtual learning. And with teachers stretched thin to begin with due to ongoing quarantines and taking care of family members, the moving target of catching up on “unfinished learning” continues.
But progress is being made. Educational gains are being made.
“Kids being back in the classroom all day, every day is definitely helping,” Shifflett said. “We recognize that gaps in learning are narrowing.”
Identifying where those gaps are and determining if they exist at a certain grade level or in a certain subject has been a challenge. Standards of Learning tests, usually an important tool in identifying gaps in learning, were a wash for the 2020-21 year for various reasons, including a low participation rate with more parents opting students out of the statewide standardized tests.
The focus, therefore, has been targeting math and literacy, and providing tutoring, after-school tutoring and summer school.
“At the elementary level, we have been very intentional with reading instruction,” Shifflett said.
While this year’s SOL tests will likely still reflect the learning loss that has occurred over the last two years, they will be a better indicator of where students are at now learning-wise, and can be used to chart growth for the 2022-23 school year.
Quantifying learning loss can be a hard question to address, said Pat Lintner, chief academic officer for HCPS. You can look at the issue from a number of angles, Lintner said.
Even with students back in school full time, instruction was interrupted by a high number of students and staff out to quarantine during the fall and early winter months. Those numbers are now starting to drop significantly, but they too created gaps in learning for many students, Lintner said.
But gains are being made for HCPS as well. At the beginning of the school year all students took “MAP” tests, which stands for measure of academic progress. Students took MAP tests again this winter and progress has been shown.
“I’m happy to report that growth has been shown,” Lintner said. “And students who aren’t showing the kind of growth they need to be showing, we’re doubling down on support for accelerated programs and remediation programs.”
Lintner anticipates a healthy enrollment in summer school once again this year.
As for teachers, HCPS is supporting them and the difficult task of catching up student progress through professional learning opportunities. Teachers at every school in the school division also participate in professional learning communities, which are small groups that focus heavily on student growth and student goals, Lintner said.
“It’s all about growth. That is our No. 1 priority,” Lintner said. “We’re anticipating seeing students make a lot of growth this year.”
Both HCPS and RCPS begin SOL testing in May.
