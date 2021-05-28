When students return in the fall for the 2021-22 school year, there will be some who haven’t seen the inside of a classroom for 17 months.
And there are many others who were virtual for a long time before heading back to the classroom four days a week.
That’s a long time to be isolated, in charge of your own learning to a certain extent, and Rockingham County Public Schools and Harrisonburg City Public Schools are preparing to address unique instructional and social and emotional needs of students that will arise as a result of a year in lockdown.
And while instructional needs are important, for Rockingham County the biggest concern will be addressing the emotional and social needs of students, said Larry Shifflett, assistant superintendent of innovation and learning.
“It’s one of our top priorities, making sure teachers have the resources to help kids,” he said.
Shifflett said he anticipates there will be some anxiety about returning to school, the routine and students’ relationships with friends and teachers.
Rebecca Hill-Shifflett, director of support services, will be working with teachers over the summer to make sure they have the resources they need to address students’ social and emotional needs.
But RCPS is looking at the academic toll that virtual learning has taken.
“If you’re a fourth-grade teacher, you are not going to expect them to be where they traditionally are,” Shifflett said.
There will be a lot more reviewing content than there normally is in a regular school year.
“We’re not going to make up a year in one year. It’s going to take many,” Shifflett said.
Recently, the Virginia Department of Education released detailed guidance for public schools to implement as they reopen schools and proceed to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The document provides recommendations and identifies resources and best practices related to the areas of equity, curricula remediation and intervention strategies, assessments, student and staff wellness, and technology to support learning. RCPS has applied these recommendations throughout the school year with its phased reopening plan.
Harrisonburg City Public Schools is addressing the anticipated “loss of learning” due to COVID-19 by focusing on literacy and English language proficiency, said Pat Lintner, chief academic officer for the school division.
Anticipating learning needs while developing the budget, five reading specialists were added, as well as two in-school intervention coordinators and five English as a second language teachers.
But they’ve also addressed the social and emotional needs of students as well, especially for high school students, all of whom have been learning virtually since March 2020, with the exception of a few with specific academic needs.
“There is going to be a reacclimation time,” Lintner said. “It’s hard to know what face to face will look like for them.”
April Howard, chief officer for student support, has done an “amazing” job of reaching out to families and staff to see what they needed during quarantine, Lintner said. Howard will continue to help support teachers as they meet the needs of students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.