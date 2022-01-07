Sometimes, it’s one step forward, two steps back for school divisions struggling to hire and retain bus drivers at a time when those with a commercial driver’s license are in demand and competition is high.
“People who hold a CDL and can drive buses as well as operating other types of equipment, they can go other places and make more money,” said Craig Mackail, chief operating officer for Harrisonburg City Public Schools. “Trucking, excavation, the competition is high.”
Unlike most school divisions in Virginia, HCPS does not operate a transportation department. All school bus drivers are city employees and are hired by the city. However, Mackail speaks with the city’s transportation department often to coordinate routes and make sure school needs are met.
When all school bus driver positions are filled, there are 58 drivers on the road. Right now, the division is short about 10. That number is down from the 13 it was a few months ago as three drivers were trained and hired in November, Mackail said. There are also a couple of bus aides who are being trained right now and another driver in the pipeline.
While improvements are being made, the shortage of drivers is still impacting the city and the school division. Currently, there is a lull in need due to James Madison University students being out for the holiday break, which means drivers who normally do JMU routes can sub in for school bus routes. However, when JMU is in session, the shortage of bus drivers means that transportation administrators are having to sub in to drive buses, which means they can’t get their own work done, Mackail said.
The shortage has also impacted after-school activities and field trips.
“They’re just so tight on drivers and routes,” Mackail said. But despite this, very few activities or field trips have been canceled. They have been postponed until a time when the trip can be accommodated.
Rockingham County Public Schools is also feeling the effects of the shortage, which is a nationwide issue exacerbated by the pandemic, said Jeremy Mason, director of transportation for RCPS.
RCPS has been able to add a few new drivers recently, but it also had a few retirements and resignations, putting it back where it was a few months ago.
Currently, RCPS is short about 15 drivers. While the division is rarely at full capacity, Mason said he’d like to get to the point of being short only five or so drivers.
RCPS has gotten creative with filling in where there is a need. For example, a few teachers with CDLs drive buses when there is a particularly anemic day, Mason said. This is happening more and more as the pandemic is surging due to the omicron variant and more and more people are having to quarantine.
But despite the creative solutions, the impact is still felt on a daily basis, Mason said. Drivers having to drive double routes means students are 40 minutes to an hour late getting to school and the same getting home in the evening. The latter has an effect on staff who must be present after school to look after students while they wait for a bus.
Anyone interested in driving a bus for RCPS can contact Mason at the transportation department at 540-433-2458. Anyone interested in driving a bus for the city of Harrisonburg can contact the transportation department at 540-432-0492.
