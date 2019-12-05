It’s a problem that can be seen across the state: Fewer people are applying to be substitute teachers, and the effect on area school divisions has led to the need for innovative solutions.
While every school division has its own unique issues when it comes to recruiting and retaining reliable substitute teachers, there is a common thread that runs through each, and it’s something that can be predicted.
When the unemployment rate is low, school divisions see fewer people applying to be substitute teachers, said Andrew Ansoorian, executive director of human resources for Harrisonburg City Public Schools.
“I’ve been in HR for about 25 years in education, and this is the third time in my work history that I have seen a substitute shortage issue. Because it is somewhat cyclical, you can almost always predict it,” Ansoorian said.
The unemployment rate has been creeping down for the last four or five years, and during that time it’s become increasingly more difficult to find teachers to fill in when regular teachers are sick or on leave.
In January 2014 the unemployment rate was 5.5% in Virginia, and as of September, it was 2.7%.
“When most people are employed, the candidate pool for substitute teachers drops dramatically,” Ansoorian said.
While the issue is a supply one, there is also a demand component for HCPS, as well. Unlike other school divisions, Harrisonburg has seen a steady increase in enrollment and will continue to see that for the foreseeable future.
More students means more teachers and staff members, which means more substitutes to fill in.
On an average day, HCPS needs about 56 substitute teachers. The school division’s ability to fill those slots has decreased over the years. During the 2017-2018 school year, it had a 94% fill rate. That number dropped to 89% in 2018-2019, and is currently hovering around 86%.
So, what is the school division doing to answer this shortage? A number of initiatives have been put into place over the years to draw teachers into the classroom. And a brand new initiative is being launched this week, according to Ansoorian.
Three years ago, the school division hired a retired principal to take over the coordination of the substitute teacher program. Having one individual recruit and coordinate substitute teacher needs allowed for more training to take place. Instead of substitute teacher training once a month, the school division was able to offer it weekly.
Just recently the school division has been working with local universities and colleges that have students currently doing their student teaching in Harrisonburg schools, to get permission for those individuals to occasionally get paid to sub.
“It’s good for us and it’s good for them, because it provides real field experience to run their own classroom,” Ansoorian said.
The latest effort to recruit more substitute teachers targets those who have experience in the classroom already. A pilot program launched this week will pay individuals with teacher experience a premium daily rate to return to the classroom.
In HCPS, substitute teachers make $85 a day. Former teachers will now make $105 a day.
“We think it will be an effective incentive, and they’re already experts in their field,” Ansoorian said.
Oskar Scheikl, superintendent of Rockingham County Public Schools, often gets asked what strategies the school division has in place to get more substitutes.
One thing that the school division does is pay building teachers $25 to give up a planning period to teach a block of another class. The school division also pays a premium to draw retired teachers to fill in as subs.
The school division also tries to reach out to people already connected with a school to entice them to substitute, such as parents and family members.
Like Harrisonburg, RCPS sees the same dip in substitute teacher applicants when the economy is on the rise.
Another strategy that the school division is looking into is higher pay for people who consistently substitute teach.
“We want to see if there is a way to have a higher substitute pay rate for those who sub a certain amount of times,” Scheikl said.
According to November substitute data, HCPS needs an average of 86 substitute teachers per day divisionwide. The daily number can vary from a low of 57 sub teachers needed to a high of 129. For example, two Fridays during this month the division needed over 120 substitutes.
During the month of November, the division was able to fill 86% of sub teacher vacancies. October had a fill rate of 84% and 87% for September.
