The state Board of Education has made standardized testing a little easier for teachers and school divisions by waiving certain requirements, particularly for high school students who need to pass a certain number of Standards of Learning tests to graduate.
For many school divisions across the state, virtual learning is still the model being used, which presents difficulties in terms of getting students in the buildings to sit for the proctored tests.
But thanks to certain waivers, fewer students will need to take SOL tests this year, and for those who need the verified credits to graduate, there is relief on the scoring.
“The state is allowing for as much flexibility as they can,” said Jeremy Aldrich, director of teaching and learning for Harrisonburg City Public Schools.
Some of the changes this year include high school students not needing to take social studies SOL tests, no need for retests, and students who score a 350, rather than a 375, will receive a passing grade.
In addition, elementary and middle school students can take local assessments, rather than SOL tests, in history and writing.
This all stems from teachers having to teach content with less time and over multiple platforms, Aldrich said. Simply put, teachers have the time in the day to get students where they need to be to be successful the next year, but not necessarily to cover the full extent of an SOL curriculum.
Even more flexibility could be coming if the U.S. Department of Education approves further waivers on testing. For example, spring testing was completely waived last year when schools shut down in mid-March.
Despite the flexibility, certain tests will have to be administered, particularly those for high school freshmen and seniors. This presents a scheduling headache, as high school students have not been in the classroom since March 2020.
Aldrich has been working with Pat Lintner, chief academic officer for HCPS, as well as teachers and administrators, to arrange appointments to bring in students to take their tests, which must be proctored.
This in-person testing will begin the last week of January, and about 600 tests will be given.
“Jeremy has done a really good job,” Lintner said of the planning that’s gone into preparing for testing during a pandemic. “There are a lot of moving parts and a lot of paying attention.”
In addition to how the flexibility from the state will keep fewer students from having to test in person, it also eases the stress on teachers and students, said Larry Shifflett, assistant superintendent of innovation and learning for Rockingham County Public Schools.
Normally, SOL scores will determine a school’s accreditation status, but that has been waived again this year.
“In grades three to eight, we can focus our attention on really trying to teach the essential components of the curriculum ... so they’ll be ready for next year,” Shifflett said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.