In these tough times, finding a creative outlet is more important than ever, especially for kids. But in a time of virtual learning, what are the challenges to creating meaningful lessons for things like drama, band and chorus?
Teams of educators and school leaders had to ask themselves just that when it became clear that “normal” school would not be happening anytime soon. They were asked to get creative.
Jo Enke, an art teacher at both Mountain View Elementary School and Fulks Run Elementary School in Rockingham County, has had a mix of in-person lessons with the kindergarten and first-grade students she’s been working with, and virtual learning.
She records asynchronous lessons for her second- through fifth-graders each week, as well as some Zoom lessons.
“Difficult situations have inspired art for a long time,” Enke said. She’s been adjusting how she offers lessons as issues arise, such as technology.
Mimi Guido, an art teacher at Wilbur S. Pence Middle School, said getting ready for this school year, which began two weeks ago, was “a huge learning curve.”
She met with her team of teachers a few times prior to the start of school to make a master list of supplies and technology needs. They came up with a list of “big ideas and concepts” they wanted to tackle this semester and based lessons off of those.
Guido meets with her kids every day except for Wednesdays on Zoom. Those lessons are recorded in case a student has trouble logging in one day.
She usually has between 19 and 22 kids in a lesson, and said she’s had about a 95% participation rate on lessons.
“They’ve been uploading their work that they do over the summer,” Guido said. “And there is a lot of it. It’s been a way for students to disconnect.”
At the high school level, marching band began before the start of the school year, said Rob Nash, band director at Turner Ashby High School. There was support from all band directors that they wanted to offer marching band for students regardless of whether there would be sports.
“It’s about more than just supporting the football team,” Nash said. “It’s about teamwork and creating something together. We felt that students needed that unspoken connection.”
At first students were shy at practices due to the mask wearing and need to be 10 feet apart. But it didn’t take long before they were chatting back and forth, sometimes shouting to talk to someone far away, Nash said.
Nash and his fellow band directors wanted to give students a goal to look forward to in the absence of competitions. At the end of October, the marching band and color guard will perform for their families and the band programs from the other high schools in the county.
Nash is also teaching guitar lessons using a program called Smart Music, where students can record their performances and Nash can critique and send back comments.
Beth Harter, the fine arts supervisor for the county, said that if there have been any positives to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent closing of most in-person learning, it has been in the collaboration she’s seen.
“The sharing of resources and ideas has been really great,” Harter said. Even during a pandemic, she said, “Music can be made. Art can be made.”
J.R. Snow, the visual and performing arts coordinator for Harrisonburg City Public Schools, said a team of teachers met all summer to put together lesson plans and supply packets for students at every grade level.
This also included addressing barriers that would likely arise when plans began being implemented. He said the biggest barrier was simply change and most people’s lack of wanting to.
And after that, the biggest barrier was, of course, technology and how to be equitable in access to meaningful fine arts lessons virtually.
Thanks to a census taken by families at the start of the school year four weeks ago, they were able to identify technology needs and were able to address them.
Participation has been “going really well,” Snow said, with high levels of engagement. Teachers have had to adjust lessons to wait for materials that have been back-ordered due to the pandemic.
Along with lessons, marching band has been back since August, and Snow said it’s “amazingly different.”
“Students are taking responsibility and discipline in wearing their masks and staying 10 feet apart,” Snow said. “They want to be able to continue to do this.”
