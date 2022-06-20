An energetic line dance appeared Sunday in the middle of North Liberty Street, when DJ GoldenBoy played “Before I Let Go,” a 2004 R&B song by Frankie Beverly and Maze, doing the dance introduced by Beyonce in 2019.
Locals who attended the Juneteenth Celebration in downtown Harrisonburg said the block party-style event was a celebration not only of freedom, but also of African American culture and history.
“[Juneteenth means] freedom. Liberation,” said Alcinda Brubaker, an attendee who works in Bridgewater.
Juneteenth is a June 19 celebration of when news of the Emancipation Proclamation spread to the last of the slaves in Texas in 1865.
The Juneteenth Celebration, hosted by Mayor Deanna Reed, City Councilman Chris Jones, Magpie Diner and Sage Bird Ciderworks, took place Sunday from 3 to 8 p.m. on the North Liberty Street block between West Gay and West Rock streets.
An estimated 1,000 people flocked to the stretch of North Liberty Street, which was closed to traffic for the afternoon for speeches by local Black leaders, a free barbecue buffet, a Black-owned business fair, music, games and kids activities, fellowship, health screenings and voter registrations.
“This is awesome,” Joanne Gabbin said. “[Juneteenth] represents what this town is known for. That is, being a friendly place where people can come together. And also recognize there is so much left to do.”
Encouraging people to make new connections through the celebration, the speakers included Jones, Reed and Gabbin, of the Furious Flower Poetry Center at James Madison University, who called on the crowd that formed in the streets to chant “Juneteenth” three times.
“I am very happy to be a part of this. This [event] makes me so hopeful in a time that is so troubled,” Gabbin said.
The free barbecue meal, courtesy of Magpie Diner and Sentara, included smoked chicken and pork from Cosmic Smoke-N-Barbecue in Bridgewater, fried flounder from Elkton-based Bayou Kitchen — which is Black-owned — along with warm squash casserole, macaroni and cheese, green beans and traditional “red foods,” like red velvet cake, punch and watermelon.
“It is pretty nice to have community events like this. You’ll see people that you probably haven’t seen in a while,” said Larisa Jackson-Sweezy, of Harrisonburg, who chatted about the meaning of the day on one of the tables set up outside of Magpie Diner with her sister Olivia Jackson-Sweezy and mom Jackie Jackson.
“It’s a celebration of freedom. But it’s really not a realization, but a recognition of the slaves being freed and having true freedom. Not everyone really had knowledge of it when it first happened,” said Larisa Jackson-Sweezy.
Originating in Texas, some locals said they have not gotten the chance to celebrate Juneteenth before it became a national holiday in 2021. For others, the Harrisonburg Juneteenth Celebration was their first time getting to celebrate.
“This is the first time at an actual event. I was super excited. I was like, ‘We’re going,’” said Brubaker, who works in Bridgewater and came to the event with fiancé Wade Puffenbarger, who works in McGaheysville. “We’re having fun so far.”
Timothy Morse, a native of Charlottesville who lives in Harrisonburg, came to the celebration with his wife and friend.
“I think it’s a recognition,” Morse said. “Being able to really celebrate what you’ve overcome.”
Leslie Lewis, of Alexandria, came to the Juneteenth Celebration with her sons Isaiah Lewis, 13, and Micah Lewis, 7, who made new friends while playing four square near Sage Bird Ciderworks.
“We heard about it, and thought it would be fun to come out,” Leslie Lewis said. “This is cool. We’re visiting. We thought it would be fun. I found out about, and I was like, hey, free food, good people, all for the right purpose.”
Lewis said she appreciated the opportunity to celebrate Juneteenth.
“You know that they just put Juneteenth as being a holiday in the past couple years. I think there were places in D.C. I do remember them having gatherings. I think [celebrations] are going to increase,” Lewis said.
The event included a business fair with members of B-Cubed, an association of Black- and brown-owned businesses, including PrePOPsterous Gourmet Popcorn and Sodas, Commonwealth Cleaning LLC, a Black-owned business that does all sorts of cleaning and landscaping services from Harrisonburg, and Pink Ambition Dance and Fitness studio in Harrisonburg.
“I’m celebrating my life. I exist because [Juneteenth] happened,” said Karen McIntyre, owner of the studio that produces competitive pole dancers. “My mother is Black; my father is white. That wouldn’t have happened in a happy family if we didn’t have Juneteenth.”
Massanutten Regional Library gave out free children’s books and helped kids make a craft — a Juneteenth flag — to teach them the meaning of the holiday.
“The red represents the earth, the clay of Texas and also of Africa,” said Mary Golden-Hughes, director of advancement for MRL. “The blue represents the future, once they finally learned that they were free. It’s more of a modern flag. It’s a really easy way to teach kids how they can understand what [this day] means.”
Wearing a T-shirt with the phrase “Black fathers matter,” Isaiah Dottin-Carter brought his kids, Remah and Zeke, ages 2 and 4, to the Juneteenth Celebration. While helping the kids play corn hole, Dottin-Carter said why he brought them to the event.
“So, they can know their history and celebrate,” Dottin-Carter said. “Know where they are, where they came from.”
