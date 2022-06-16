With the rise of gun violence and mass shootings occurring nationwide, the Harrisonburg Police and Fire departments are telling local residents that if they see something, they need to say something.
“It’s not a matter of if,” Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matthew Tobia said. “It’s a matter of when.”
There have been over 260 mass shootings — defined as incidents wherein at least four people are shot, not including the gunman — this year in the U.S., according to the Gun Violence Archive. When police responded to an active shooter situation in which a campus safety officer and police officer were killed at Bridgewater College in February, the issue hit close to home.
To prevent events like these from occurring, Harrisonburg Police Chief Kelley Warner said community members need to speak up if something “just doesn’t seem right.” She said that could mean someone talking about being violent or acquiring weapons to do so.
“We’re trying to empower the community to have the courage to speak up,” Warner said.
Tobia said people often show signs, especially on social media, that they’re going to commit horrific acts before they do. The 18-year-old gunman who shot and killed 19 students and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, last month posted pictures on social media of his guns days before the shooting, according to The Associated Press. The 18-year-old man who shot and killed 10 people at a grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y., livestreamed the attack and posted a manifesto online beforehand, according to NPR.
Warner said that even if residents aren’t comfortable talking to a public safety officer about their concerns, they should talk to someone to start getting the word out — whether it be a parent, teacher or health care provider. She said anyone can dial 911 and make an anonymous tip if they’re concerned about someone.
On June 11, 31 people affiliated with a white nationalist group were arrested near a Pride parade in Idaho after police received an anonymous tip from a resident, according to NPR. Tobia said tips like these save lives.
“We cannot do it alone,” Tobia said. “We need the community to be active participants in helping avoid tragedies like the one that occurred in Uvalde, Texas, and the one that just occurred in Buffalo and the countless other places that we hear.”
Tobia said people might be hesitant to speak up because they think the police response will be to arrest a potentially violent individual. However, he said the goal is to connect people with the mental health resources they need.
“We are not immune,” Warner said. “They should be talking about this in every community.”
Warner said HPD has been training to respond to an active shooter incident since 2001. Every time there’s a major incident in the news, HPD and HFD have discussions on how to improve their training and responses, she said. To prevent a mass shooting, though, Tobia said the community needs to be involved.
“It is not enough to be ready to respond. It is not enough to be prepared to put our lives at risk,” Tobia said. “We have to do more on the front end to try to prevent these tragedies from happening.”
