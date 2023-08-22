Sentara Cares Grant cycle provided $394,570 to 13 Shenandoah Valley programs, according to a Sentara press release.
More than half of Sentara’s total investment, this grant cycle, will support community-based health equity programs and initiatives centered around behavioral health and equitable access to health care for underserved communities, according to the Sentara release.
“We believe that by investing in local, community-based health equity programs and initiatives, particularly in areas of behavioral health, health care accessibility, and affordable housing, we can make a significant impact on improving the well-being of underserved populations,” said Sherry Norquist, executive director of community engagement and impact at Sentara in the press release. “Together with our community partners, we are dedicated to creating a positive and lasting change in the communities we serve.”
Sentara Cares Grants provided $394,570 across 13 area programs, in the Shenandoah Valley region. Which represents the cities of Harrisonburg, Staunton and Waynesboro, as well as the counties of Augusta, Rockingham and Shenandoah, according to the press release.
“The Sentara Cares grants help us extend our reach outside the hospital and medical office walls, by providing support to our community partners,” said Doug Moyer, Sentara RMH Medical Center president in the release. “These agencies directly address some of our neighbors’ most urgent needs. The grants strengthen our ability to reach a wider audience and enhance our community’s overall health-and-wellness on many different levels.”
United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County received $85,250 for its RockBurg CARES Network program, according to the Sentara press release. The initiative will allow UWHR to build relationships, connect with, and support the financial stability of local working households, the ALICE population. According to the United Way, ALICE stands for “Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed.” These are households that earn more than the Federal Poverty Level but less than the basic cost of living for the area.
Amanda Leech, executive director of United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, said without the Sentara Cares Grant, the RockBurg CARES Network would not have the financial support needed to launch, according to the Sentara release.
“This program is vital to the community,” said Leech in the news release. “We know there are households here, working hard, but still struggling to make ends meet. This program is going to help keep them stable. Help their family remain stable, help their kids succeed in school, and without Sentara Cares we would not have been able to make it possible.”
The Sentara Cares Grant also provided Harrisonburg Rockingham Community Services Board $110,000 for the Harrisonburg Paramedic Program in coordination with Harrisonburg City Fire Department, according to the news release. The grant funds case management and peer support positions.
“The Harrisonburg Rockingham Community Services Board is excited and appreciative of the opportunity to partner with the Sentara Cares Grant to provide a full-time case management position that will work alongside and in collaboration with the Harrisonburg Community Paramedicine Program,” said Rebekah Brubaker, Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Services Board executive director in the news release. “This position will work closely with the Community Paramedic to provide resources and support to individuals who may have mental health and/or substance use related needs.”
The community partners receiving funding from Sentara encompass the various regions it serves, including Hampton Roads, Central Virginia, Northern Virginia, Southside Virginia, Shenandoah Valley, Northeast North Carolina, as well as organizations that operate across the entire Commonwealth.
The Fall 2023 grant cycle opened Aug. 1 and Sentara will accept grant applications for the Fall 2023 grant cycle from Aug. 1 through Sep. 1, according to the Sentara press release. Community and non-profit organizations are encouraged to visit Sentara Cares for additional information about partnership and funding opportunities.
