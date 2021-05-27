Current Virginia Secretary of Finance Aubrey Lee Layne Jr. will join Sentara Healthcare as senior vice president and chief of staff, effective July 1, according to a press release.
As chief of staff, Layne will oversee a number of Sentara teams, including legislative affairs, corporate social responsibility, the Sentara Foundation-Hampton Roads, real estate, construction, marketing and communications, and the Sentara College of Health Sciences. Layne will report to Howard P. Kern, president and chief executive officer.
Layne, a certified public accountant by trade, was appointed by Gov. Ralph Northam to his current role as secretary of finance of Virginia in 2018. Before his current appointment, Layne served as secretary of transportation under former Gov. Terry McAuliffe from 2014 to 2018. He also previously served on the Commonwealth Transportation Board representing Hampton Roads.
— Staff Report
