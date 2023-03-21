Effective Tuesday, Sentara RMH Medical Center will no longer require masking in its facility.
Hospital officials on Monday announced that after much consideration, they believe that it is safe and appropriate to relax its masking requirement.
“Currently, health systems across the country are seeing a steady decrease in COVID-19, RSV, and flu patients — the three respiratory viruses that triggered a surge in emergency department visits and hospitalizations last fall,” officials said in a statement.
As of Tuesday, Sentara patients, visitors and employees will no longer be required to wear a mask at all times. However, patients seeking treatment for a viral illness like COVID-19 or the flu should continue to wear a mask to prevent spreading the virus to others, and healthcare workers treating patients with a suspected or confirmed case COVID-19 must also wear personal protective equipment.
“While we continue to evolve our COVID-19 policies, our priority remains the safety of our team members, patients, and community,” Sentara officials said. “Masks will continue to be an important tool, along with vaccinations, to keep people healthy and safe. Masks will still be available to patients and visitors who enter our facilities. Additionally, our healthcare colleagues can still wear a mask if they choose to do so.”
