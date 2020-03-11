Sentara has limited visitation at all its hospital, including Sentara RMH Medical Center, amid ongoing concerns about the new coronavirus.
The Norfolk-based nonprofit health care provided announced the changes on its website Wednesday.
Only two visitors will be allowed per patient in all hospitals, emergency departments and all other outpatient settings.
Visitors are asked to not come if they are sick with coughing, sneezing or fever, or if they have traveled internationally.
The change takes effect Thursday.
— Staff Report
