Sentara RMH Medical Center announced Wednesday it has distributed more than $1.2 million in grant funding to 10 local organizations.
The grants are part of Sentara's "Sentara Cares" program, which aims to advance health equity and accessibility, according to a press release.
"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to implement a Sentara employee-led fund, allowing team members to voice how funds are distributed among charitable organizations to meet the needs of our community further," Catherine Hughes, vice president of operations for Sentara RMH Medical Center, said in the press release.
Healthy Community Health Centers will receive $400,000, and Strength in Peers and Church World Services will get $200,000 each. Blue Ridge Free Clinic is awarded $205,000.
Blue Ridge Area Food Clinic will get $65,000, and Blue Ridge Free Clinic will get $55,000.
First Step will be awarded $35,000. The Boys and Girls Club, Open Doors and Valley Program for Aging Services will get $15,000 each.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.