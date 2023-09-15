Tammy Johnson with Sentara RMH, shared data about the number and ages of patients that have reported sexual assault.
Victims may experience fear about the examination process said Johnson, a forensic nurse.
She explained the steps her department takes when a patient comes to the hospital after being sexually assault.
“It’s vital to get the word out to sexual assault victims [that there are] resources that are available to them,” said Bob Grebe, corporate communications and public relations consultant for Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Johnson with Sentara RMH, forensic Nurse/SANE Program coordinator, along with her team, help patients who have experienced sexual abuse, domestic violence, intimate partner violence or non-fatal strangulation, according to Johnson.
Johnson’s data is calculated from July through June each year. She recorded the following data about sexual assaults patients at Sentara RMH.
In 2020, 47 patients reported a sexual assault, in 2021 there were 43 reports, in 2022 there were 60 reports and in 2023 there were 49 reports of sexual assault, according to Johnson.
Most of the patients were female, however there were two male patients for each fiscal year in 2020, 2021 and 2022, according to Johnson. In 2023 there were three male patients that were sexually assaulted.
Patients that were examined at Sentara in Harrisonburg for sexual abuse, domestic violence, intimate partner violence or non-fatal strangulation according to age range was as follows, according to Johnson:
- In 2022, there were seven patients who were between the ages of 0-12, six patients ages 13-17, 27 patients ages 18-24, 23 patients ages 25-59 and three patients were over the age of 60, according to Johnson.
- In 2023, there were five patients between the ages 0-12, four patients ages 13-7, 22 patients ages 18-24, 21 patients ages 25-59, and two patients were over the age of 60.
Not all patients resided or were assaulted in Rockingham County. Some patients experienced sexual assault in another area and then sought out treatment from Sentara RMH, said Johnson.
The Hospital Process
A Sentara RMH forensic nurse will meet with patients that come to the hospital for sexual assault concerns. However, nurses do not do sexual assault exams on every patient that reports sexual assault because not everyone wants an exam, said Johnson.
Sometimes a patient just comes to the hospital and wants to get checked out medically because they could have pain, want antibiotics for a STI or the morning after pill. Sentara personnel can assist a patient with their needs, said Johnson.
“Giving them choices throughout the entire process is key, and I frequently ask them if they need breaks during the exam process,” said Johnson.
Once a patient comes in for sexual assault, they are immediately helped, so they do not have to wait in the lobby at the hospital, said Johnson.
The patient will meet with a medical provider and have a general medical screening, said Johnson. During this time, they will be asked basic questions and can have STI prophylaxis and any testing that the patient wants done. The patient does not have to tell the details of the assault at this time.
The forensic nurse will then arrive within the hour. They do not test for STI, said Johnson. Since most assaults just occurred, testing may not show possible STIs. The forensic nurse will treat patients with antibiotics and have discussions about HIV risk factors and treatment options, if the patient chooses to.
The hospital has its own outpatient pharmacy that can provide patients with HIV PEP medication while they are at the hospital, which is essential because it should be started within 72 hours of the sexual assault, according to Johnson.
A patient can have any support system with them during the exam, said Johnson. This can include advocates, friends or family members.
The forensic nurse will then go through a Physical Evidence Recovery Kit, PERK, with the patient. The forensic nurse will collect evidence based on what the patient tells them, said Johnson. They also may take pictures of injuries and bruising, but it is at the discretion of the patient.
“The most important thing for anybody coming in for a sexual assault exam is to know that they get choices, everything is up to them. So, they're in control of what gets done [and] what doesn't get done,” said Johnson.
If they want, then Johnson usually starts out with pictures, while they are dressed, of their injuries, including any bruising or marks. If there are no visual injuries, there can still be evidence collected, said Johnson.
Patients can also receive treatment for nausea and have a pregnancy test if that is part of their treatment plan, according to Johnson.
After the exam and talking with their nurse, the patient receives the Fear2Freedom Aftercare Kit which includes clothing, toiletries and a Freedom Bear, said Johnson.
The sexual assault exams at Sentara have billing through the SAFE Payment Program. So, a patient should not get a bill from the hospital that shows the patient was there, said Johnson. This can help with any privacy concerns.
There are programs that Johnson refers patients to should they decide to get STI testing at a later date. Or a patient can return to the hospital, said Johnson.
Sentara also works with some advocacy centers in the area to refer patients for ongoing emotional support as needed, said Johnson.
A patient can report the sexual assault to the police at the time of the exam or they do not have to. The crime lab will hold all evidence for two years, according to Johnson. The forensic personnel will provide the patients with information on how to contact the lab.
A patient can ask, before the two years are over, for the lab to hold the evidence longer, said Johnson. The crime lab will then hold the evidence for 10 more years. This can help those who have been sexually assaulted process the trauma and decide when or if they are ready to make a criminal report.
“I think of those reporting sexual assault as victims when they arrive, patients while under our care and survivors when they leave,” said Johnson.
