Sentara RMH Medical Center has launched a new visitor badging system, hospital officials announced Monday.
The system is designed to enhance safety and security for patients, visitors and staff, hospital officials said. Visitors will need to show a photo ID at the reception desk, tell the receptionist their destination in the building and have a photo taken for printing on a visitor badge they must wear at all times. They must also leave firearms, knives and other weapons in their vehicle before entering the building.
“We’re seeking the balance between being a welcoming place and being safe,” said Sentara system director of security Stephen Hollowell. “Knowing who is in the building helps keep our patients, visitors and colleagues safer.”
A digital camera will be placed at the reception area to take visitor photos on the spot, to be printed on their badges.
Officials said visitors without a badge will be asked to go to the reception area and get one. Those asked to leave due to their behavior will be stored in the system, and their names will be flagged at any Sentara hospital.
“Health care workers suffer the highest percentage of workplace violence and verbal abuse in the U.S., mostly from patients and visitors,” Hollowell said. “We believe the visitor badging system will encourage more civil language by visitors with our staff, at the very least because we will know who they are. We also believe that visitors with good intentions will welcome the VBS system to help us provide a safer experience for everyone.”
Sentara RMH will be able to make exceptions if a visitor does not have a photo ID, or if they are culturally averse to having their photo taken, officials said.
