Sentara RMH Medical Center has unveiled 10 remote patient monitoring systems, something hospital officials say demonstrates the technology's value in preventing patient harm.
Hospital officials announced Wednesday that Sentara is deploying 108 remote cameras in its 12 hospitals to provide 24-hour monitoring of patients considered to be at-risk.
Cameras are assigned based on nursing assessment using a fall risk scoring tool, team notes and the patient’s ability to follow verbal cues, officials said. Cameras are monitored at a Sentara facility in Williamsburg.
"It helps us monitor patients who we may not be able to round on more than every single hour, which is our expectation," Jill Delawder, director of Patient Care Services at Sentara RMH Medical Center, said in a statement. "We have these trained personnel monitoring our patients and can alert us if we need to go in and see the patients more frequently."
Officials said the cameras can monitor patients’ physical conditions such as choking, difficulty breathing or other pain, and techs can also observe real-time interactions between patients, family members and hospital staff to aid in communication.
"It’s assistance to our current staff, but it’s also a huge patient safety initiative. Helping prevent a patient from falling, breaking bones, and avoiding additional complications while in the hospital is our main priority," Delawder said.
Officials said the system is limited to live observation and does not record any activity, to maintain patient privacy.
"Our hope is we can utilize it on additional types of patients. We would like to start off small, focus on our patients who are at risk for falls, and then use it for additional types of patients, such as patients who may be confused at bedtime, or are just lonely in the hospital. The possibilities are endless," Delawder said.
