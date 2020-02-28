One of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Regional Sewer Authority’s oldest lines runs from Harrisonburg to its plant in Mount Crawford, and as the city’s population grows, the line needs to be improved, according to Sharon Foley, executive director of the authority.
“As a result of that, that’s the area where we’ve grown, and we need more capacity in that area in order to handle the flows from that general area,” Foley said.
The portion of the line slated for improvements runs through Purcell Park and between U.S. 11 and Interstate 81, crossing under Stone Spring Road, according to HRRSA documents.
The work will take place around manhole covers, Foley said. As crews close sections to expand lines underground, they will run hoses overground powered by portable pumps to keep the system flowing, she said. When they are finished with one section, they will move to another, according to Foley.
The authority plans to have informational brochures available and signage around Purcell Park while the work is underway, according to Foley, and Bluestone Trail will have a detour.
But an exact plan for when crews will be at which manholes is unavailable, Foley said.
“That’s means and methods of the contractor, and we wouldn’t necessarily dictate that,” she said. “We’re not going to know until we get the contractor’s plans.”
The project has been planned for three or four years, according to Foley, and is budgeted in the authority’s fiscal 2020 projects with a price tag of $260,437, according to HRRSA documents.
The expansion is the first in a series that will take 10 to 15 years to expand the line all the way from Harrisonburg to the authority’s plant in Mount Crawford, she said.
“We’re trying to time the expense of that so that some of our existing debt is paid before you incur new debt,” she said.
She said the plan should go out for bid around the end of the fiscal year, which ends June 30, and the project should take about 14 months.
“Right now, we’re not required to do it, but we’re doing it as a sound planning for the reliability of our system and to maintain service,” she said.
The plan is under review by the Department of Environmental Quality and the city of Harrisonburg.
Mike Parks, director of communications for the city, said the public works, utilities and parks and recreation departments are reviewing the site plan, which they are hoping to have complete by the end of the week.
“We’ll have to finish that site plan review and see if any questions pop up that we need to address with HRRSA,” he said.
Parks said the city recognizes the importance of the project and wants to take steps to reduce the impact on park visitors.
The director of the Parks and Recreation Department, Luanne Santangelo, could not be reached for comment Thursday.
