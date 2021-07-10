Rockingham County-based Shenandoah Growers denied allegations this week that it terminated its general manager because he claimed white people at its Harrisonburg poultry plant were discriminated against in favor of Latino workers.
The company filed an answer Tuesday to a May 7 lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg by Roanoke County resident John Bandy.
The response claims Bandy, who is white, was fired because of a profit loss.
“During the plaintiff’s .... tenure as GM of the Harrisonburg packinghouse, the packinghouse’s productivity and deficiency declined to such a degree that it correlated to over $600,000 in additional expenses,” the response states.
Attorneys in the case could not be reached for comment Friday.
The lawsuit states Bandy, who had 37 years of food production and distribution experience, was hired by Shenandoah Growers in February 2019 to oversee the Harrisonburg packinghouse
After being hired, the lawsuit states, Bandy claims he was approached by two white, English speaking employees.
“The Caucasian, white, English-speaking employees informed Mr. Bandy that there was a pattern and practice of Caucasian, white, English-speaking employees being terminated, or constructively discharged, in favor of Latino, Spanish-speaking individuals,” the lawsuit states.
Bandy, in the lawsuit, claims he saw a lower-level Latino supervisor fire a white employee “without regard to SGI’s Progressive disciplinary policy.”
The lawsuit states that in March 2019, Bandy met with human resources to discuss what he observed.
He claims the HR director informed him that another supervisor stated that “it was best to hire Hispanic women because they’re harder workers [than Caucasian employees].”
Bandy claims that he then began weekly training with supervisors to help reduce discrimination.
The lawsuit also notes that Bandy complained in February 2019 that the company “lacked a comprehensive safety plan for its employees.”
On June 7, 2019, the lawsuit states, Bandy provided a written disciplinary action to a supervisor, claiming discriminatory and abusive language toward a subordinate employee.
On June 14, the lawsuit states, Bandy was called into HR and was terminated. The company noted “profit decline,” no probability of improvement,” and that the “supervisory staff indicated a loss in faith in [Mr. Bandy’s] ability to lead.”
Bandy is seeking unspecified damages.
As of Friday, a jury trial has yet to be scheduled.
