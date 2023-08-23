The Shenandoah National Park and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration set forth efforts to encourage drivers to drive sober, according to a Shenandoah National Park news release.
“Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” said the news release.
According to NHTSA, 13,384 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2021 — that’s one person every 39 minutes, according to the news release. On average, more than 11,000 people were killed in drunk driving crashes each year from 2017 to 2021.
This is why the Park is working with NHTSA to remind drivers that drunk driving is not only illegal — it’s a matter of life and death, according to the news release.
During the Labor Day holiday, including the busy holiday weekend and the end of summertime, Shenandoah National Park law enforcement will be working with National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, NHTSA, to decrease impaired driving, according to the news release.
From Aug. 18 through Sep. 4, the Park will be participating in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, which will include high-visibility enforcement period, according to the news release. During this time, there will be rangers at designated checkpoints along the Skyline Drive to remove drunk drivers from the roads.
Violating Shenandoah National Park’s drug-impaired driving laws can result in a $5,000 fine and up to six months in prison, as well as the loss of driving privileges, said the news release.
“We want Park visitors to understand that it’s our first priority to keep people safe,” said Chief Ranger Cynthia Sirk-Fear in the news release. “The Drive Sober campaign is an awareness effort to get the message out that drunk driving is illegal, and it takes lives.”
If you see a drunk driver on Skyline Drive, call 1-800-732-0911. For more information on impaired driving, please visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drug-impaired-driving
