The celebration was impossible to miss.
Despite the unexpected heat on the late September afternoon, hundreds of people gathered in the heart of Harrisonburg, donning rainbow outfits and colorful flags. Court Square, all at once, was transformed into a haven of community, authenticity and love, attendees said.
The Shenandoah Valley Pride was Saturday’s afternoon sanctuary — a day many said gave them the opportunity to be themselves around the LGBTQ community, which isn’t always seen or celebrated, people at the celebration said.
“When you're gay, you feel like you're the odd one out most of the time — 364 days a year,” Samuel Ellingson of Harrisonburg said. “So it's kind of nice to have one day to be around the community and feel that camaraderie.”
Many pride celebrations are held in June during Pride Month to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan. For Harrisonburg and the Shenandoah Valley Pride Alliance, however, September is the perfect time to get everyone involved.
‘We've been here for 10 years,” said Russell Love, the president of the Shenandoah Valley Pride Alliance. “We wanted to have it in September, so everyone could truly participate and not just those that were in town.”
From drag performances, musicians and community resources to families and residents from across the Valley, everyone was welcome to have fun and be themselves.
“Just come and be yourself. This is a place where everybody is welcome. Everybody is welcome,” drag performer Genesis Knight said. “The community has been very accepting … Being at a pride event, this is home for a drag queen.”
For Jewel Peyton of Staunton, being at pride was a time to be herself.
“It means being true to who I am authentically," Peyton said.
Broadway High School student Sebastian Harper said he doesn’t always see many people from the LGBTQ community, so seeing the hundreds of attendees was a “shocker.”
This year was the first year Kayla and Jade Rosanski, both from Harrisonburg, had been to Valley Pride. Jade Rosanski, who said she came out as a trans woman in 2021, said being at pride was a time to be around other like-minded people.
Pride shows that LGBTQ people are here to stay, Kayla and Jade Rosanski said.
“I feel like it shows a lot of the community that there's other people like them and that it is safe to come out,” Jade Rosanski said. “We've been here for thousands of years, it’s just been a lot of repression over the last couple of centuries. So, it's nice to see that everyone is just being themselves.”
Despite the celebration of the LGBTQ community, there were a small number of people outside of Court Square voicing their opposition to pride and the LGBTQ community. Hyacinth Bellerose, site director for the Friendly City Safe Space, said that this showed that LGBTQ rights need to be fought for.
“Pride tends to be like a party. Which we love, but also to remind folks, ourselves, that it's still dangerous to be queer,” Bellerose said. “We deserve to party. We deserve joy. But then also tomorrow, there's still work to do, and that’s okay.”
Many attendees said in a time when not everyone supports the LGBTQ community, pride was a time to feel safe and affirmed.
“Everyone here just coming and uniting,” Broadway Highschool student Sebastian Harper said, “even if they're a part of the community or not, is such an important part of having our world and keeping it an amazing world.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.