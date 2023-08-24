The RUSH Drug Task Force conducted a planned warrant service round-up Tuesday in Rockingham County and Harrisonburg City, according to a press release by the Office of the Sheriff.
The round-up is an intensified effort to locate suspects wanted on prior outstanding warrants and to obtain warrants on suspects involved in current drug investigations, according to the press release.
The RUSH Drug Task Force membership is comprised of Investigators from the Virginia State Police, Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Harrisonburg Police Department, according to the press release. Those departments were assisted in the special operation by units from the U.S. Marshal’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office provided extra staffing at the jail in order to help with transportation and booking of suspects arrested throughout the day.
The round-up was conducted from approximately 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
The results from the planned warrant service round-up were 73 warrants served and 17 arrests made, according to the press release.
There were 5 search warrants obtained and executed, resulting in the seizure of over 2 pounds of methamphetamine, 150 grams of K2, 3 grams of crack cocaine, 5 weapons and approximately $5,000 in cash.
There were also charges made, ranging from Distribution of Drugs, Conspiracy to Distribute, Illegal use/possession of Firearms and Assault, said the press release.
