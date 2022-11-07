Harrisonburg Police Chief Kelley Warner has a whiteboard in her office, listing the department’s staffing situation.
When she was appointed as chief in May 2021, the diagram served for her to put names to faces. Now, with the department at less than 75% of its full staffing level, the board is used to organize officers to serve and respond to calls in the best and most efficient way possible, she said in a recent interview.
“Other communities have flat out said, ‘We’re not responding to all calls,’” Warner said. “We’re fortunate enough our city is not in that position.”
Last month, city police responded to a mass shooting on Devon Lane and a homicide on Community Street a week later.
But, despite the recent shootings and the department’s staffing woes, people should still feel safe in the Friendly City, Warner said.
“When you’re spread as thin as you are, you don’t hesitate — you keep going,” Warner said. “And for that, I am grateful.”
‘Not A Time To Hit The Panic Button’
While the shootings on Devon Lane and Community Street were alarming, they do not mean that Harrisonburg’s crime rate is skyrocketing, Warner said.
“It does not equal that Harrisonburg is an unsafe community,” she said. “It’s not a time to hit the panic button.”
On Oct. 16, police arrested Tyreaf Isiah Fleming, 20, of Harrisonburg, who is accused of opening fire into a party on Devon Lane early that morning. Court documents indicate that Fleming targeted one person in the shooting that injured eight, and HPD continues to investigate the crime.
On Oct. 24, a man was shot and killed on Community Street. Police charged Lewis Bailey, 35, most recently of Harrisonburg, Jornileyah McCornell, 20, of Penn Laird, and Genesis McCornell, 18, of Penn Laird, with being in a mob to murder someone the following day. Bailey is the McCornells’ father. An accusation of sexual assault may have led to the slaying, court documents show.
Warner said that when police investigate a scene, officers can quickly determine if the victims were targets or shot at random. With both October shootings, authorities found that the incidents were isolated, leading them to announce via social media that there was no threat to the public.
Even though arrests were not made on scene, police can say that there’s no threat to the public because suspects are not targeting random individuals, she said.
The Community Street homicide was the first in the city since fall 2021. Anthony Eugene Robinson, of Washington, D.C., is charged with killing two women at Howard Johnson motel. A July shooting on College Street sent one person to University of Virginia Medical Center, but no charges were filed because police believe the shooting was to prevent an assault.
According to Harrisonburg Police Department data, there were four reported manslaughters in the city in 2018, none in 2019, one in 2020 and three in 2021.
HPD And JMU PD
HPD and city officials are able to get information out and provide updates through social media. Through those channels, authorities are able to relay information to the public quickly, Warner said.
The mass shooting on Devon Lane occurred in a residential area traditionally used as off-campus housing for students at James Madison University and was less than a mile from campus.
The shooting garnered statewide and even national attention, leading Michael Parks, city spokesperson, to immediately disclose that the shooting did not involve students from James Madison University.
“We were getting that information out because we were getting asked,” he said.
Warner said HPD and JMU’s police force have a “tremendous relationship,” and JMU has a unit to respond to situations with HPD at locations off-campus, including the one on Devon Lane. The JMU Police Department helps facilitate information to HPD, Warner said.
“They really are a force multiplier,” she said.
JMU spokesperson Mary-Hope Vass said HPD and JMU’s police departments have had joint patrols in areas primarily used for off-campus student housing “for a number of years.”
“Both agencies support one another in sharing information, responses to large-scale incidents, and working together during known busy times throughout the year,” Vass said in a statement. “In addition, JMU PD participates in training exercises with first responders within the community and region on a regular basis.
“Having all of these resources working together is a benefit to the agencies, but most importantly the residents and students we serve and support,” she said.
Staffing Woes
Warner said that despite being short-staffed, HPD has shifted its operations to ensure that there are always officers available to respond at all times.
“Our front lines are strong,” she said.
There are six people currently in training to become officers, she said, and potentially 12 others to attend the police academy in January.
The department is down 29 out of 112 officers, Warner said. Once fully staffed, HPD can rejuvenate some of its special units, she said.
In March, City Council approved immediate pay increases for city staff, which includes public safety personnel, and Warner said she is grateful for the city administration’s efforts. But, 16 months into her post, she still didn’t think staffing would be as big of an issue as it is.
The reason most officers leave HPD, Warner said, is simple — they can get paid more money elsewhere.
“I would like to tell you it’s something different, but it’s not,” she said.
Policing can be a difficult job, she said, and officers are exposed to things that most people don’t have to see. The team that responded to the incident on Devon Lane worked a missing persons case just hours prior to the shooting, Warner said.
To maintain and boost morale, Warner said the department continues to undergo in-house trainings and peer support programs for officers to talk and digest situations they’ve had to respond to. City management is always kept abreast with what’s going on in the police department, she said, and the police “feel very supported by the leadership of the city.”
“I’m going to do everything I can in the meantime to provide what I can, to give them what they need to make this a great place to work,” Warner said.
