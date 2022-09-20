A Rockingham County grand jury on Monday indicted the man law enforcement dubbed the “shopping cart killer” in connection to the deaths of two women last fall.
Anthony Eugene Robinson, 35, of Washington, D.C., was indicted by a grand jury on two charges of first-degree murder and two charges of concealing dead bodies. A charge of aggravated murder of multiple persons within three years was also added to the case.
Judge Bruce Albertson set Robinson’s next court appearance for Oct. 31 at 9 a.m.
Robinson was arrested in November 2021 in connection to the deaths of Allene Elizabeth “Beth” Redmon, 54, of Harrisonburg, and Tonita Lorice Smith, 39, of Charlottesville, whose bodies were found in a vacant field behind the Howard Johnson’s motel in Harrisonburg.
On Sept. 12, general district Judge John Hart advanced the case to the grand jury.
At that hearing, Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst showed surveillance video of Redmon and Robinson entering Room 336 at the Howard Johnson motel, where prosecutors say Robinson was staying at the time, in October 2021.
The video showed Robinson later dragging a shopping cart out of the room with what appeared to be a body-type figure wrapped in bed sheets.
A similar video was then shown where Smith entered the hotel room with Robinson in November 2021, and Robinson later pulling a shopping cart from the room again with something wrapped in bed sheets. Robinson met the women on dating apps, police have said.
Harrisonburg police detective Brooke Wetherell said that when questioned, Robinson told authorities that the women overdosed while he was sleeping, and he disposed of their bodies because he wasn’t sure what else to do.
Wetherell testified that she saw the bodies in a treeline behind the motel.
She testified that Redmon was found with a plastic bag over her head, and that Smith’s arms were tied behind her back with “chunky black yarn” that Robinson had purchased at Walmart.
Robinson’s defense attorney, Louis Nagy, suggested that the killings were not premeditated because another woman entered and left Robinson’s room unharmed. However, he was unsuccessful when he asked for the charges to be lowered to second-degree murder.
Garst argued that Robinson knew exactly what he was doing and that the killings were sedo-sexual. She said investigators found pornographic videos on his phone accessed directly after each woman died, that fit descriptions of each woman’s body physique.
According to court documents, Nagy also asked the court to impose a “gag order” for police to refrain from using the terms “serial killer” or “shopping cart killer” when referring to Robinson.
Law enforcement believe Robinson is connected to the deaths of two women in Fairfax County, and one in Washington, D.C., but he hasn’t yet been charged in those cases.
