The deaths of two women killed by a suspect law enforcement officials dubbed the "shopping cart killer" have been officially ruled as homicides, according to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke.
The cause of death for Allene Elizabeth “Beth” Redmon, 54, of Harrisonburg, and Tonita Lorice Smith, 39, of Charlottesville, is undetermined homicidal violence, according to Tracie Cooper, district administrator for the Office of the Medical Examiner.
The commonwealth of Virginia classifies five manners of death: homicide, suicide, accident, natural and undetermined, according to Cooper.
Anthony Eugene Robinson, 35, of Washington, D.C., is charged with first degree murder in the deaths of Smith and Redmon. Robinson was scheduled to appear in Rockingham County General District Court on Monday, but his appearance has been continued until Sept. 12.
He is in custody at the Rockingham County Jail and also faces two counts of concealing dead bodies, according to online court records.
In November, police said they found the bodies of Smith and Redmon in a lot near Linda Lane, off of Country Club Road, in Harrisonburg.
Through an investigation, officers believe Robinson is also linked to two other murders in Virginia, where bodies were found in shopping carts.
At a December press conference at Fairfax County Public Safety Headquarters, law enforcement officials said Robinson met his victims on dating sites, and later at motels in Harrisonburg and Fairfax County.
He then killed his victims with blunt force trauma, and ditched their bodies in a shopping cart, police said.
"He preys on the weak, he preys on the vulnerable and he does unspeakable things to his victims," Fairfax County Police Department Chief Kevin Davis said at the December press conference.
Police believe Robinson has more victims, possibly spread out along East Coast states.
