The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning for Harrisonburg and Rockingham County from 7 p.m. on Wednesday evening until 10 p.m. on Thursday. According to NWS, significant icing is likely along and west of the Blue Ridge mountains through Thursday.
NWS meteorologist Chesnea Skeen said significant icing is expected and Rockingham County could see ice accumulations of two to four tenths of an inch, with localized higher amounts nearing one half of an inch along the ridges. Total sleet accumulations could get up to one inch.
"Ice is going to be way more impactful," Skeen said.
Skeen said freezing rain will move in from the west into the Shenandoah Valley from Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The weather could potentially take down trees and power lines.
"Travel is strongly discouraged during this ice storm warning," Skeen said.
A news release from the Virginia Department of Transportation said crews are mobilizing for the weather forecasted, and that motorists should pay attention to forecasts and limit travel based on certain conditions.
"District crews will not apply liquid pretreatment to roads in areas where the event is forecasted to start as rain, which will wash away the pretreatment application," VDOT officials said in a statement. "Crews are preparing equipment and will be ready to treat roadways with salt, sand and abrasives as precipitation transitions to sleet or freezing rain."
Both VDOT and Skeen recommended that if people need to travel, that they have a preparedness kit, with a flashlight, batteries, ice scraper, cell phone and charger, jumper cables, blankets, first aid kit, bottled water, non-perishable food, abrasive material for traction and a shovel.
The Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative also encouraged individuals to be prepared for the forecasted incoming weather.
SVEC members can report outages online, at www.svec.coop, on the free SVEC app at www.svec.coop/app and by phone, at 1-800-234-7832. People should not report outages over social media channels, SVEC officials said in its statement.
"Crews will work as quickly and safely as possible to restore service. The cooperative prioritizes restoration by first working scenes that will bring the most people back on," part of SVEC's statement read. "While members can often find an estimated time for restoration on SVEC’s outage map, this information may not be available during a large-scale outage situation."
SVEC officials said people should not attempt to clear trees or other debris from power lines, and should rather note the location and other information by calling SVEC immediately at 1-800-234-7832. People should also avoid downed power lines.
