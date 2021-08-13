A historical marker honoring influential Black educator Lucy F. Simms is unveiled Friday in Harrisonburg outside the community center that bears her name.
The marker was approved in March as part of a batch of 15 new highway markers — four of which highlight other influential Black educators or schools that operated during segregation.
Simms was born into slavery in 1856. She later earned a degree from Hampton Institute and taught nearly 2,000 students across three generations in the city.
Speakers at the event included Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed and Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.