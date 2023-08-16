There was a single vehicle crash on Route 42, John Wayland Highway in Dayton on Monday, Aug. 14.
The driver lost control of his vehicle. It appeared that speed was a factor in the crash, according to Justin G. Trout, chief of police for Dayton.
A pole with wires was seen leaning toward the road and there was a large amount of debris in the front yard of a home in the area.
The four-door car involved in the incident had to be towed from the scene. The rear of the car had extensive damage.
No further information about the crash is known at this time.
