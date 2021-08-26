If Heather Croushorn and Megan Trice were stranded on a deserted island, they’d probably do just fine.
The sisters, who served as chairpersons in the Rockingham County Fair’s junior homemaking department this year and entered a plethora of items into the senior homemaking department, have been part of the homemaking department for 20-plus years now, having entered items in the show since Croushorn was 9 years old in categories ranging from arts and crafts to baking and canning.
“There’d be a great wreath but the house would not be much,” Croushorn said. “We could probably make some clothes.”
Among Croushorn’s crafting talents are canning, baking, scherenschnitte — a German paper art --old-school hand embroidery, and pretty much anything you can call a craft, while Trice submitted a cake with multicolored piping and several wreaths, including one made of a coiled garden hose and yellow flower decorations.
“I broke a garden hose and just didn’t want to throw it away, so I made a wreath out of it,” Trice said. “And I liked the color.”
Croushorn, who won the arts and crafts sweepstakes by winning the most blue ribbons in that category, and Trice, who won the blue ribbon for chocolate chip cookies, grew up in Dayton and were involved in 4-H and FFA throughout their childhood.
Croushorn and Trice said they loved to enter the junior homemaking competitions at the fair, even though other kids often showed animals.
“I have my ribbon from the first ribbon I ever won, and I got third place,” Trice said. “I got 75 cents premium and it was a puppet. I liked the ribbons more than the money.”
The sisters showed up each year with dozens — and sometimes even hundreds — of crafted items and baked and canned goods to enter in the show, carted in on take-in days via a hand truck with the help of their aunt, Jennifer Wanger.
“We literally put all of our cans in crates and our aunt brought them here in a hand truck,” Trice said. “[Another year] they had a road block, and the police officers were like, ‘What are you doing with all these baked goods in the car?’ and [my aunt] was like, ‘If you hurt any of these baked goods it will not be good.’”
They enjoy learning new crafts and would make projects while watching TV.
“It was an all year-round thing, like all the time we were working on projects for the fair,” Trice said.
Roughly 20 years later, Croushorn and Trice returned to the homemaking department to enter arts and crafts, canned goods and baked goods in the senior homemaking show and serve as chairpersons for the junior homemaking department, assistants who facilitate the judging process.
The sisters, who both work in agriculture-related fields now, still enjoy crafting. Though they’ve joked about starting crafting businesses, they say crafting is mainly something they do for fun and to give as gifts.
“Most of my things I’ve made are most likely gifts or decorations that go in my house,” Trice said. “So like the tree skirt is a gift for my mom. It was her Christmas present. She’s already seen it.”
For Croushorn and Trice, staying involved in the exhibition is not only about keeping up with the activities they love to do, but also giving back to the community that got them excited about entering their crafts in the fair and passing on that enthusiasm to the next generation.
“The best part of it for me is I know somebody had to do it for me to compete,” Croushorn said. “I feel like it’s kind of a way to pass on what’s been given to me. A lot of these things are like passed down. My mom and my grandma both canned.”
In addition to learning practical skills that’d make life on a deserted island a bit more comfortable, Trice and Croushorn said the homemaking exhibitions teach other valuable life skills that they’ve taken with them.
“We learned how to lose,” Croushorn said. “And you learn to not give up either. If you don’t win one year, you have to try again next year.”
Barbara Roadcap, chair of the senior homemaking department, said she believes in the importance of working by hand and is proud to see Croushorn and Trice returning to the fair each year.
“I am just glad to see the skills and the interest. To watch kids grow up and appreciate it ... that’s the most important thing,” Roadcap said. “And they’re sharing it with others too. And I’m sure the same type of stories you could get over in the animal shows but you can keep doing [homemaking] as an adult. We’ve had kids who have gone through here and gotten married and brought their kids back.”
