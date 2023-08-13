Various shades of pink zoomed around the skating rink under the dancing neon lights.
From pink mermaids to beach-themed button-downs, each skater channeled their inner Barbie and Ken at Funky’s Skate Center Saturday night as a part of the skate center’s Barbie night.
Maryssa Mottesheard, a manager at Funky’s, came up with the idea after seeing the Barbie movie and watching it gain popularity. Mottesheard, who’s been skating since she was six, said the best parts of the Barbie move to her were, unsurprisingly, anytime the characters roller-skated.
“So I was like, ‘Why not do a Barbie skate? I think that would be pretty cool,’” Mottesheard said. “[I’m looking forward to] all the people just gathering together, seeing all the pink, everybody having a good time. That's what that's what we're here for.”
Skaters, new and experienced alike, came out to join in on the fun.
Sydney Norcross, 20, of Mount Sidney, said she wasn’t great at skating but wanted to give it a try and wanted to see everyone’s outfits.
“I'm a beginner skater, and I was just so hyped to just get out here,” Norcross said.
Maple Nye, 28, and Nick West, 27, of Waynesboro, heard about the event on Facebook and were planning to go with Nye’s mom, who’s a huge Barbie fan, they said. The two, Nye head to toe in pink and West in all black with a pink handkerchief and black skates with a big pink K on the back, had just seen the Barbie movie and dressed up for the event. Unfortunately, Nye’s mom couldn’t make it, they said, but they decided to come out to the event anyway.
West said he was most looking forward to skating, which he hadn’t done in years.
Funky’s even got Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed involved — serving as the judge in the night’s Barbie and Ken costume contest. Reed said Funky found out that she was a skater growing up when the business used to be Skate Town and asked her to get involved.
“This was a wonderful event. Everybody out, all different ages, and just enjoying this fabulous establishment and just having fun,” Reed said. “So I had to say yes.”
In the end, Reed chose Aspen Snipes, 6, and Paxton Snipes, 4, of Penn Laird, to win first place in the contest. Dressed up as Barbie and Ken, the two also had a fabric Barbie van that sealed the deal. Aspen Snipes said her favorite part of the event was winning the contest.
Jade Henry, 9, of Broadway, won second place for her all-pink mermaid get-up. Henry said she was dressed up as Dua Lipa’s character in the Barbie movie, with a costume her aunt gave her.
“I promised her that I would see it with her and that we would go to everything Barbie,” Henry said.
Maria Swartzentruber, 34, of Harrisonburg, won third place for her Ken costume — wig and all. Swartzentruber, a former fifth-grade teacher, said she loved to dress up and had the wig, so she dressed up as Beach Ken.
“My best friend Emily told me about [the event], and we are all moms … We're just here with my favorite girls,” Swartzentruber said. “And it's just been a fun night out away from our kids.”
Jordan Rothe, 11, of Rockingham County, said she hadn’t been skating in a long time and with an entire wardrobe of pink and purple, Barbie night was an opportunity for her to get dressed up. Dressed in a checkered pink and white dress, Rothe said her mom told her the outfit resembled Barbie’s first outfit in the movie.
“I'm just happy here to skate with my friends and hopefully get back my skating mojo,” Rothe said. “Sometimes it's good to get out and have some fun and forget about the past and keep moving on to the future.”
