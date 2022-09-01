Very few educators can say they have worked with the breadth of students that Tola Ogundipe has in her two decades of teaching.
Ogundipe began working with preschoolers in New Jersey. She worked at East Rockingham High School with high school chemistry students. She worked with elementary school students with disabilities at Stone Spring Elementary School. Ogundipe has worked in private schools, public schools and charter schools. She’s worked with adults teaching English as a second language. Ogundipe has rounded out her tour of all things education by teaching physical science at Skyline Middle School for the past four years.
It may seem daunting to try and tackle so many different facets of education in just 20 years, but Ogundipe considers it an amazing opportunity.
“I think I understand every grade better,” Ogundipe said. “It’s a blessing.”
Considering all of her experience, it might be surprising to learn that Ogundipe didn’t start out wanting to become a teacher. She received her first degree in industrial engineering in Nigeria. Ogundipe came to the United States to continue her career and served as a scientific officer while working toward her master’s in environmental chemistry.
Ogundipe overheard some of her own teachers talking about teaching and thought, “Hey, maybe I could do that.” She talked it over with her husband, and he encouraged her and helped her get her teaching certifications.
Ogundipe admits that she struggled at first. School in Nigeria was a lot different than in New Jersey. But she stuck with it and learned. She learned by teaching different ages. Each change in education level helped inform the grade levels she had already taught in.
If Ogundipe didn’t think she could be a teacher, she definitely didn’t think that one day she would be named a prestigious Fulbright Scholar.
Given the diversity of the city of Harrisonburg, where more than 70 languages are spoken, Ogundipe began looking at the application for the Fulbright Teachers for Global Classrooms Program. The Fulbright Scholars program offers a variety of awards to college students, to professors, to kindergarten through 12th-grade teachers in three different categories and to administrators.
Ogundipe hoped that if she was named a Fulbright Scholar for Global Classrooms it would help her, and therefore other educators in Harrisonburg, reach as many students as possible through a global language of learning.
But Ogundipe was sure she wouldn’t get it. Only about 75 people in her category are chosen across the country each year. But her husband encouraged her to apply, and not to just go for the “low hanging fruit.”
Ogundipe had to write a number of essays and secure letters of recommendation, including her principal at Skyline Middle School, Daniel Kirwan. Kirwan is currently mentoring Ogundipe as she pursues her doctorate in education from Virginia Tech.
When Ogundipe received an email from the Fulbright Scholars program last month, she immediately thought, “This is a rejection email.” But she opened it anyway, and when she saw that she had been named a Fulbright Scholar she screamed, cried and ran around her classroom.
As a scholar, Ogundipe will work with teachers across the county and will take global education classes online. She will then go to a symposium in Washington, D.C., in January. Ogundipe is allowed to take an administrator so she’s taking Kirwan.
Then, this coming spring, Ogundipe will be able to spend some time in other countries of her choosing for two or three weeks. Because there is a growing influx of students coming to Harrisonburg from parts of Africa and South Asia, she plans to travel to these areas next year.
When she learned she had been named a Fulbright Scholar, Ogundipe emailed her oldest child, who is in college, and asked, “Are you proud of me?” Of course, her oldest said.
“I always wanted to make you proud,” Ogundipe told them. “I want to do better. Hard work works.”
