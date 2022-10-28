Editor’s Note: This story is part of a series about the school resource officers in Rockingham County and Harrisonburg City public schools.
Sometimes, being a role model for middle school students and being present with that age group means helping carve pumpkins or participating in a TikTok challenge involving a cheer routine.
For Tony Hermes, being a school resource officer at Skyline Middle School means meeting students where they are and showing them that he is a person like them.
Hermes has been an officer with the Harrisonburg Police Department for 30 years. He graduated college three years prior with a criminal justice degree and was hired by the HPD in 1992. Hermes is originally from Fairfax but has been with the Harrisonburg Police Department his entire career.
Prior to 2018, Hermes served 23 years as an officer on the road and three years in investigation.
In 2018, the position of school resource officer became available at Harrisonburg High School.
“I felt driven to do it,” Hermes said of taking the SRO position. As a police officer responding to calls, Hermes spent his career dealing with the aftermath of situations. This presented a chance for young people to meet him and get to know him, and hopefully it would mean meeting less officers down the road. “Now I talk to kids beforehand an get to know them prior,” he said.
In 2020, following the retirement of Skyline Middle School’s SRO, Hermes took over the position. This occurred in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, and there were only 150 students in the school, as opposed to the 731 enrolled this year.
“It was awful,” Hermes said. Of the 20% of students who were present in the school during the 2020-21 school year, all were required to wear masks, hindering nonverbal communication, which is key to developing new relationships.
During the majority of the 2021-22 school year, Harrisonburg City Public School students were also required to wear masks. Although fully present, it was still hard to develop relationships with students, Hermes said.
“This is the first normal year” Hermes has had as SRO at Skyline, he said, despite this being his third school year there.
It was so challenging, in fact, that Hermes decided to retire in July of this year.
But the decision was short-lived. After talking with his wife, Hermes decided to come back in a part-time capacity.
“I just missed it,” Hermes said.
Hermes is now one of four SROs in the city. Although they work in the schools, they are employees of the Harrisonburg Police Department.
The police department and Harrisonburg City Public Schools have a memorandum of understanding, which states, among other things, that SROs are present in schools but are not in charge of or responsible for disciplinary policies or processes, said Sgt. John Hancock, who oversees the SRO program.
Like the name suggests, SROs are “a resource for parents, teachers and students,” Hermes said.
It is not uncommon for parents of students to come by the school and ask Hermes questions. Besides knowing him from his presence at their child’s school, it is far less intimidating to arrive at a school to ask questions than it is at the police station.
Hermes said the challenges that middle schoolers face today aren’t terribly different than the challenges his own four daughters dealt with when they were going through middle school.
The biggest difference is cellphones. “They are getting them younger and younger. And they are 24/7,” Hermes said.
But as a resource officer, Hermes is able to talk with students about cellphone usage and hopefully steer them away from dangerous or reckless practices.
Hermes said he wants students to know that they can come and talk to him, but he’s not pushing those relationships on students. They will come to him to talk if and when they are ready.
“We are people, just like them,” he said. “We have senses of humor, and no one is perfect.”
