A boundary line recommendation was made for the new high school at Tuesday’s Harrisonburg City School Board meeting.
Superintendent Michael Richards, with input from Central Office staff, took the lead of the high school programming committee and recommended that students who go to Thomas Harrison Middle School go to the current Harrisonburg High School, and students who go to Skyline Middle School go to the new high school.
The programming committee has been meeting for months to discuss a variety of topics involving the new high school, commonly referred to as HHS2. In order to decide things such as how many fine arts classrooms the school will need, the committee needs to know which students will be attending which school, Richards said.
A School Board policy exists when determining school boundary lines. Craig Mackail, chief operating officer for Harrisonburg City Public Schools, went over that policy before Richards gave his recommendation. Boundary lines must take into account natural boundaries, capacity of buildings, and balancing student populations based on race, ethnicity, gender and socioeconomic status.
While Skyline and Thomas Harrison are not exactly the same, they only vary by a few percentage points when it comes to racial makeup, ethic makeup and socioeconomic makeup.
“It works well with the criteria,” Richards said of his recommendation to follow the current middle school boundary lines for the two high schools.
The School Board did not vote on boundary lines Tuesday night. It was suggested that the vote occur in early May to give the public plenty of time to weigh in on the recommendation.
“It seems to fit already,” said School Board member Andy Kohen.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the School Board got an update on the process for naming the new high school. A policy is also in place for naming a new school and the criteria for choosing it.
At the March 1 meeting, the School Board will vote on the full slate of members of the naming committee. The naming committee will be made up of five parents and staff members, three students and a nominee for each of the board members should they want to make a nomination.
Once formed, the committee will solicit names from the public for a period of time with adequate advertisement. From those names, the committee will choose a name recommendation and at least two backup names. However, the School Board can request as many backup names as it wants.
In addition to the slate of candidates, the School Board will also approve a timeline for naming the school at its March 1 meeting.
“You have exclusive jurisdiction when it comes to naming facilities,” Richards said.
