For most of us, the first time we have to budget and pay bills is when we get our first job, our first apartment and are facing the stress of budgeting all on our own.
It's a learning curve, and we've all found ourselves with days to go until payday and with only a few bucks in the bank.
But Michaela Minore, an eighth-grade civics and economics teacher at Skyline Middle School, wanted to give her pupils a glimpse into the scary world of budgeting for expenses based on income. The hope being to avoid the growing pains of being an adult and having to eat Ramen or salad dressing on bread for the two days leading up to payday.
It was during the weeks leading up to the end of the last school year, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and virtual learning, that Minore, along with fellow teacher Cesar Gonzalez, came up with a fun way to deliver the Standards of Learning unit on personal finance.
The end result was Minore and Gonzalez taking home the top prize in the statewide economics education awards.
First, Minore asked her students to come up with their dream job if money wasn't an issue. Then she asked them whether they knew what job they wanted and how to get there. If students did know, they moved on to the next step. If they didn't know, Minore had them use an online tool to list interests, and they were given a few job options.
From there, students filled out a form listing their life goals, such as having a family, owning their own home, etc.
Then, students used an Excel spreadsheet to list their income and their expenses and as they added things like rent or mortgage, groceries and utilities, they could see their monthly income dwindle, Minore said.
"Some of them realized they had spent all their money before the end of the month," she said.
From there, Minore helped students brainstorm ways that this could have been prevented, such as taking on a roommate to share the financial burden.
"Some of the students, who had a doctorate and a high-income job, looked like they had no expenses at all," Minore said. "But then I asked, 'How did you pay for college?'"
Minore hopes that students enjoyed the activity and that it taught them something about the realities of supporting oneself in the real world.
For her, she enjoyed learning about the dreams and passions of her students.
In addition, the lesson plans for this economics project were translated into Spanish, and shared with teachers across the state, in the hopes of taking the burden off of dual language translators.
