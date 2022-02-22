FRONT ROYAL — The Leesburg man who police say was killed by a Harrisonburg woman earlier this month was scheduled to stand trial in May in Warren County on a murder charge related to a fatal overdose.
Kaitlynn Nicole Nicholas, 23, is accused of killing Johnny Lee Robinson III, 39, on Feb. 10.
Nicholas was arrested by the Harrisonburg Police Department after being identified as a suspect through information from people living in the Fairfax apartment complex where Robinson was killed, as well as other witnesses.
Robinson was pronounced dead at a hospital after being found shot in the upper body by officers who responded at 8:12 p.m. to the report of a single gunshot following an argument between a man and a woman.
Warren County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Fleming said last week that he received confirmation that Robinson has been charged locally with murder and distribution of fentanyl, methylfentanyl, heroin and cocaine.
In the local case, Front Royal police say Robinson sold drugs to a 33-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man before the man was pronounced dead following an overdose on June 13.
Robinson was set to have a two-day trial on Jan. 3, but a member of the medical examiner’s office was on maternity leave and his trial was rescheduled to May.
After the rescheduling, Robinson was released from the Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail on Feb. 4 on a $5,000 bond.
Nicholas was arrested around 12:15 p.m. on Feb. 11 in 200 block of Kelley Street without incident by Harrisonburg Police Department officers and members of the U.S. Marshals Service, according to the release.
She was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. She was taken the Rockingham County Jail and has been transferred to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.
