Black Friday is a tradition that has transformed throughout the years. A night that used to be spent running into big-box stores to grab discount items has extended into a weekend of sales.
Business owners are gearing up for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday in Harrisonburg, which has historically brought in a chunk of money for shops. Owners, however, are worried how this year will go.
Small Business Saturday is a campaign launched by American Express in 2010 to help highlight and support small businesses. Harrisonburg has been participating in the tradition since 2011, said Andrea Dono, executive director of Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance.
With around 30 retailers and 40 restaurants in the downtown area alone, there is quite a bit to support.
“Something that makes Harrisonburg really special is how much the community shows up for small businesses,” said Emily Winter, director of marketing at Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance. “We definitely saw that during the pandemic.”
While retail sales across the nation did dip during the early months of the pandemic, overall sales increased by 3.1% from 2019 to 2020, according to the Census Bureau. Local shopping trended during this time.
Andrea Estep, owner at Charlee Rose Boutique in Agora Downtown Market, said sales have steadily risen over the four Black Fridays she’s witnessed — but she’s not sure how this one will go.
“This year is a little different, because inflation and the cost of everything is so high that it’s been unseasonably slow for us,” Estep said.
A few booths over, Andrea Nyugen, owner at Great.full Goods General Store, shared similar thoughts.
“I think any business owner you talk to in Harrisonburg will say that they have seen slower sales,” Nyugen said. “We are all really counting on this weekend.”
Great.full sells household staples without packaging and plastic. Since a chunk of her customers are regulars, Nyugen said she hasn’t really seen a personal dip in sales — but she has noticed a dip in foot traffic.
While her practical items are selling steadily, art and jewelry haven’t been going as quickly this year, Nyugen said. Customers seem to be prioritizing necessary purchases over luxury ones.
Lower- and middle-income households seem to be cautious about holiday spending this year, according to a National Retail Federation holiday retail sales forecast.
While 62% of shoppers agree that it’s important to spend on holiday gifts and celebrations, higher income households plan to spend more this season than last year, and lower income households plan to spend slightly less, according to NRF.
Overall, holiday retail sales are expected to grow by 6 to 8%.
According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, spending at retail stores, bars and restaurants rose 1.3% in October, despite inflation.
Sabrina Dorman-Andrew, owner of New Creation on South Main Street, said she is nervous to see how the weekend goes.
A large portion of New Creation’s sales happen in the last 45 days of the year, Dorman-Andrew said. She’s concerned financial strains will keep folks in their house instead of out shopping.
New Creation is a nonprofit and fair-trade retailer, selling goods from around the world and donating 100% of profits to fight human-trafficking.
Dorman-Andrew said she’s seen inflation from every direction, with increased shipping and packaging costs, increased item costs, and supply-chain issues.
“I’ve just been really cautious with how much stuff we’re getting in, because I need to be really thoughtful with resources,” Dorman-Andrew said.
New Creation is located 3 miles outside downtown, Dorman-Andrew said, and her business can fall out of the loop sometimes.
However, the community has supported her store year after year, and she doesn’t think that will change.
“Our success is because we are placed in a community that does love us well,” Dorman-Andrew said.
To promote small-business shopping, HDR will draw winners for downtown gift bundles and certificates.
Shoppers can enter their name each time they spend $25 at a downtown store or restaurant.
Winter said all downtown businesses will have pots for entry slips at their registers. Photos of receipts can also be sent to downtownharrisonburg@gmail.com. Online shopping counts as well.
“It’s not easy running a small business,” Dono said. “Small businesses do a great job of finding really cool merchandise you can’t find in other places.”
