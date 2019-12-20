What makes Harrisonburg the Friendly City? That’s the question Mark Strickler asked her English classes to think about for a new project called “Small Good News.”
Whether it be a person, a business, something at Harrisonburg High School where Strickler teaches, or an event, students were asked to write five vignettes about people and things that have inspired them, made things better, or just made their worlds’ better.
The result is a more-than 100 page book that Strickler had printed and bound that each student will get a copy of, along with area libraries.
Senior Aween Mohammed came to Harrisonburg from Iraq three years ago with her family. She didn’t speak English at the time and didn’t know anything about the area.
There was one man who took it upon himself to take Mohammed and her family in while they got settled. “Uncle Siamen” came to this area from Iraq as well 11 years ago, and helped the family find a house, finish the complicated immigration process, took them to Walmart and served as translator for them while they learned English.
Uncle Siamen was one of the people who Mohammed wrote about for her “Small Good News.”
“Uncle Siamen is so generous because when he first landed in Harrisonburg there was nobody to help him,” Mohammed wrote. “He had to figure everything out on his own, even the immigration process. Since that time, he helps everyone who needs his assistance. Uncle Siamen makes Harrisonburg the best community to live in.”
Ethan Malcolm, a junior, decided to write about a place that means a lot to him — Shrine Mount in Orkney Springs. He went there for the first time when he was 8 years old and has since been to arts and theater camps there. Malcolm calls Shrine Mount a second home.
“Shrine Mount has taught me to appreciate the small details in life,” Malcolm wrote. “Shrine Mount makes our community better by providing a place away from the stresses of life.”
Ethan Power also wrote a place that’s important to him, the Harrisonburg/Rockingham Department of Social Services, where his mom works. He didn’t know much about what the department did before the assignment and used the opportunity to interview the director to learn more about how they serve the community.
“People who are too injured to work often can’t afford to get themselves back on their feet because they don’t work,” Power wrote. “Social Services provides a vital link to giving a family a hand up, not a hand out. Many residents would not be able to function without it. Social Service makes Harrisonburg a better place.”
Places were important to many students who participated in the “Small Good News” project. For Karleigh Gentry it was the Veterans Memorial Park. Starting in third grade Gentry played softball there and remembers standing for the national anthem and later, giving high fives to the Little League players. She still goes to all the home games.
“My all-time favorite memory was when I was on my last ever HLLA team, the ‘Her-icanes,’ coached by T.J Butler and David Long. We were sitting a few feet down from the first base dugout, the JMU Dukes dugout, and right where the net was no longer in from of us,” Gentry wrote. “No sooner than we could blink an eye, a foul ball was coming toward me. Without hesitation, Coach Butler reached his right arm across my body and caught the foul ball barehanded. The entire crowd in the bleachers gave him a standing ovation.”
The book goes on and on with positive experiences and interactions HHS students have had over the years. Strickler got the idea from a blog by a professor in Seattle.
“It inspired me. Harrisonburg has great gifts to offer,” she said. “I wanted everyone to write down what is great for them.”
Strickler said Harrisonburg High School is such a diverse place where people are accepting and get along. She said she doesn’t know how it works, just that it does.
“May our next generation live in a world where we all lift each other up to be our best selves rather than being mired down in a world of negativity, prejudice and hate,” Strickler said.
The “Small Good News” books were paid for thanks to a grant from the Harrisonburg Education Foundation.
