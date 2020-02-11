Not everything goes according to plan, especially when technology is in the mix.
Rosemary Ehlers' fourth-grade class at Smithland Elementary School had been looking forward to Skyping with author Karina Yan Glaser for weeks. Glaser is the author of a number of books in a series about a family living in New York. And after reading the first in the series, "The Vanderbeekers of 141st Street," they were looking forward to meeting the woman behind the words.
But as the students were sitting on the carpet waiting for the Skype connection to take, it seemed like the meeting would have to wait as the connection failed over and over again.
After about 20 minutes, Ehlers told her students that she was proud of them for being patient, but they couldn't take up anymore of Glaser's time and she would work to reschedule the meeting.
But, as these things often happen, Glaser's face appeared on the screen, to the excitement of the students assembled.
Glaser introduced herself and her many cats and dogs sleeping and clamoring around her bedroom. Glaser said she was home sick, as was her daughter Kayla, who could be heard practicing violin in the background. Glaser said her daughter inspired the character of Isa, who is also a violinist in the Vanderbeekers series.
According to Amazon, "The Vanderbeekers of 141st Street" is about a family that has lived in the same brownstone for years. "When their reclusive, curmudgeonly landlord decides not to renew their lease, the five siblings have eleven days to do whatever it takes to stay in their beloved home and convince the dreaded Beiderman just how wonderful they are. And all is fair in love and war when it comes to keeping their home."
Before diving into a discussion about the series and her life as an author, Glaser asked the students to describe what was on various posters they were holding. Along with Skyping, Ehlers' students collaborated with the school's art teacher to illustrate themes from the book, such as love and loyalty.
Students then had a chance to ask Glaser questions. One student inquired what inspired her to write the Vanderbeekers series, which Glaser said came to her while walking around the brownstones in her own neighborhood in Harlem, and she was inspired to write about a biracial family, where the house is another member of the family.
Glaser said she started writing the first book in the series in 2013, but it wasn't published until 2017.
"It takes a really long time to get a book published," Glaser said, noting some things that students might not think about such as choosing a font and a cover image.
Since then, three additional Vanderbeekers books have come out, and a fourth one is due to hit shelves in December. Glaser is writing the fifth book in the series.
